Hamas Calls On Qatar to Participate in Monitoring the Palestinian Elections

Islam Times - Senior political leader of Hamas, Ismail Haniyeh, called on Qatar to participate in monitoring the Palestinian elections, and to work with the international community to respect the results of these elections.

This came in a letter sent by Haniyeh to the Emir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, in which he expressed his appreciation for Qatar's stances towards the Palestinian people, and put it in the form of details related to the course and results of the Cairo dialogue as Qatar is one of the guarantors of the agreement alongside Egypt, Turkey, and Russia, according to a statement issued by the movement.Haniyeh affirmed the movement’s decision to "move forward on the path of reconciliation by holding general elections in its three stages, legislative, presidential and the Palestinian National Council."He also called on Qatar to "participate in monitoring the elections, and to work with the international community to respect the election results, and not to repeat the post-2006 election stance in which the will of the Palestinian people was not respected."