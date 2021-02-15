0
Monday 15 February 2021 - 06:53

Hamas Calls On Qatar to Participate in Monitoring the Palestinian Elections

Story Code : 916328
Hamas Calls On Qatar to Participate in Monitoring the Palestinian Elections
This came in a letter sent by Haniyeh to the Emir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, in which he expressed his appreciation for Qatar's stances towards the Palestinian people, and put it in the form of details related to the course and results of the Cairo dialogue as Qatar is one of the guarantors of the agreement alongside Egypt, Turkey, and Russia, according to a statement issued by the movement.

Haniyeh affirmed the movement’s decision to "move forward on the path of reconciliation by holding general elections in its three stages, legislative, presidential and the Palestinian National Council."

He also called on Qatar to "participate in monitoring the elections, and to work with the international community to respect the election results, and not to repeat the post-2006 election stance in which the will of the Palestinian people was not respected."
Comment


Featured Stories
Ansarullah: Aggressors Not to be Safe from Strikes if Bombings Continue
Ansarullah: Aggressors Not to be Safe from Strikes if Bombings Continue
Biden, Reflecting on US Senate Acquittal of Trump, Says
Biden, Reflecting on US Senate Acquittal of Trump, Says 'Democracy Is Fragile'
14 February 2021
Taliban Warn NATO against Keeping Forces in Afghanistan beyond May Deadline
Taliban Warn NATO against Keeping Forces in Afghanistan beyond May Deadline
14 February 2021
Al-Amiri Says Turkey Intends to Attack Sinjar Mountains in Iraq
Al-Amiri Says Turkey Intends to Attack Sinjar Mountains in Iraq
14 February 2021
153 Taliban Members Killed in Past 24h: Afghan MoD
153 Taliban Members Killed in Past 24h: Afghan MoD
13 February 2021
Released Activist’s Family: MbS Lying About Reforms in Saudi Arabia
Released Activist’s Family: MbS Lying About Reforms in Saudi Arabia
13 February 2021
45 Countries Taking Part in Naval Drill Hosted by Pakistan
45 Countries Taking Part in Naval Drill Hosted by Pakistan
13 February 2021
Kuwaiti Report: US Building Airport within Oilfield in Syria’s Deirezzor
Kuwaiti Report: US Building Airport within Oilfield in Syria’s Deirezzor
13 February 2021
China Bans BBC World Service, Following UK Ban Of Chinese Network
China Bans BBC World Service, Following UK Ban Of Chinese Network
12 February 2021
Biden Says Trump
Biden Says Trump 'Did Not Do His Job' on Coronavirus Vaccine Program, Urges Patience
12 February 2021
Five Afghan Security Force Members Killed in Attack on UN Convoy
Five Afghan Security Force Members Killed in Attack on UN Convoy
12 February 2021
IRGC Wraps Up Successful Wargame in Southwestern Iran
IRGC Wraps Up Successful Wargame in Southwestern Iran
12 February 2021
RGC’s Payambar-e Azam-16 Ground Drill Kicks Off
RGC’s Payambar-e Azam-16 Ground Drill Kicks Off
11 February 2021