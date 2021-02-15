0
Monday 15 February 2021 - 09:59

Cabinet Weighs Sanctions against “Israelis” Refusing COVID-19 Vaccination

According to outlet Haaretz, the “Israeli” entity’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu wished to approve in a “quick legislation” a bill that would provide local municipalities with details of 'citizens' who did not get vaccinated, and by doing so “encourage them to get vaccinated and save lives.”

Health Ministry officials at the meeting recommended legislating a law that would compel teachers, drivers, physicians and nurses to receive the COVID-19 vaccines, outlet N12 reported.

In addition, Netanyahu requested to weigh the option of imprisoning those who return from abroad and refuse to isolate in the so-called “coronavirus hotels”, outlet Ynet reported.

The cabinet also discussed the next steps to exit the national lockdown. According to a new outline formulated by the entity’s Health and Transportation Ministries for the entity’s international airport, around 1,000 to 2,000 people would be allowed to enter on a daily basis.

The economy, meanwhile, is expected to reopen with “green passports” for those who were vaccinated, as the entity’s Health Ministry officials and the "Israeli" premier asked to wait until lifting those restrictions until February 23, at least, according to Haaretz.
