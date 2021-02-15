0
Monday 15 February 2021 - 10:08

US Boosts Illegal Presence Around Syrian Oil Wells

Story Code : 916368
US Boosts Illegal Presence Around Syrian Oil Wells
Civil sources told state-run SANA news agency that US forces brought in a number of trucks carrying weapons, equipment and logistical materials through illegitimate border crossings with Iraq into al-Omar oil field in Deir Ezzor eastern countryside to boost their illegal in al-Jazeera region.

SANA cited other sources as saying that the US occupation, in a new step to seize the Syrian oil and boost its control over the oil areas, brought in 50 military vehicles, coming from the Iraqi territories heading towards al-Malkiya region in Hasakah northeastern countryside.

In the same context, local sources in Hasakah southern countryside said two helicopters of US occupation forces landed on al-Shaddadi base and took off after a short period, carrying 25 US occupation soldiers on board heading east for the Syrian-Iraqi borders.
