US Boosts Illegal Presence Around Syrian Oil Wells

Islam Times - US occupation forces brought in a convoy of vehicles carrying logistic support and weapons to their base in al-Omar oil field in Syria’s Deir Ezzor eastern countryside in a step to boost their occupation of the area.

Civil sources told state-run SANA news agency that US forces brought in a number of trucks carrying weapons, equipment and logistical materials through illegitimate border crossings with Iraq into al-Omar oil field in Deir Ezzor eastern countryside to boost their illegal in al-Jazeera region.SANA cited other sources as saying that the US occupation, in a new step to seize the Syrian oil and boost its control over the oil areas, brought in 50 military vehicles, coming from the Iraqi territories heading towards al-Malkiya region in Hasakah northeastern countryside.In the same context, local sources in Hasakah southern countryside said two helicopters of US occupation forces landed on al-Shaddadi base and took off after a short period, carrying 25 US occupation soldiers on board heading east for the Syrian-Iraqi borders.