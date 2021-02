Islam Times - Yemeni Armed Forces Spokesman Brigadier General Yehya Saree announced that the Yemeni Armed Forces’ Aerial Force carried out aerial operations against Saudi Arabia’s Jeddah and Abha international airports.

The operations used two Sammad-3 and one Qasef 2k drones, Saree said in a statement, adding that they hit their targets accurately, and the airports went out of service for two consecutive hours.“The operations come in the course of the legitimate response against the Saudi military escalation and continued blockade against the Yemeni people,” the statement concluded.