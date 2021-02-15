‘Israel’ Holds “Surprise” Drill Near Lebanon Amid Fear of Hezbollah Reprisal

Islam Times - The Zionist occupation military launched its second set of wargames near Lebanon’s border amid the regime’s fear of the Lebanese resistance movement’s promised revenge for Tel Aviv’s assassination of one of its members last year.

The ‘Israeli’ air force launched “surprise” drills near the occupied territories’ border with Lebanon on Monday, saying the manuevers were to last for two more days, Reuters reported.The military claimed the “exercise simulates combat scenarios in the northern front, and will test all components in the core missions, including maintaining aerial superiority.”The event, it added, sought to practice protecting the regime’s interests in the occupied territories “as well as attacking and gathering intelligence.”Just five days earlier, the Zionist military announced two-day ground force drills, dubbed “Lightning Storm,” in the same border area.The daily ‘Israel’ Hayom said the ground force maneuvers come “as tensions on the northern front rise.”The Tel Aviv occupation regime and Lebanon are technically at war due to the former’s continued occupation of the Arab country’s Shebaa Farms that it overran in a war against regional territories in 1967.The ‘Israeli’ entity launched two wars against Lebanon in the 2000s. Hezbollah forced it to retreat on both occasions.Last July, an ‘Israeli’ airstrike led to the assassination of a Hezbollah member, named as Ali Kamel Mohsen, in Syria.Hezbollah has vowed to avenge the assassination.In two speeches that followed the assassination, Hezbollah Secretary General His Eminence Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah announced significant advancements concerning the group’s capabilities.He first announced that the movement had managed to acquire the prowess to take on ‘Israel’s’ intrusive drones.Subsequently, Sayyed Nasrallah said Hezbollah had, within the space of just one year, doubled the size of its missile arsenal. He also noted that the entire occupied territories were within the range of the movement’s precision projectiles.“Any target across the area of occupied Palestine that we want to hit accurately, we are able to hit accurately,” Sayyed Nasrallah told Beirut-based al-Mayadeen television network on December 27.His Eminence also referred to Tel Aviv’s incessant flights over Lebanon’s airspace using unmanned aircraft, saying, “The flight of Zionist drones in Lebanon's airspace shows a strong fear of the response by the resistance.”