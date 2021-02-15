0
Monday 15 February 2021 - 22:18

Internet Access Restored in Protest-Hit Myanmar after Shutdown

Story Code : 916483
"Internet connectivity is being restored in #Myanmar from 9 am local time; network data show national connectivity rising to ordinary levels after information blackout; social media still restricted for most users; incident duration 8 hours," the tracker said in an update.

On Sunday, the watchdog confirmed that a "near-total internet shutdown" was in effect in the country starting 1:00 a.m. local time [18:30 GMT on Saturday] following "state-ordered information blackout," with national connectivity down to 14 percent of normal levels.

On 1 February, the Myanmar military seized power hours before the new parliament was due to hold its inaugural session. The nation’s de facto leader, Aung San Suu Kyi, was arrested alongside other senior officials, after the military accused her party of rigging the November elections.

Protests have since broken out nationwide to demand that the military restore the civilian government.
