0
Tuesday 16 February 2021 - 04:25

Lack of Covid-19 Data May Leave African Countries Behind in Vaccine Rush

Story Code : 916499
Lack of Covid-19 Data May Leave African Countries Behind in Vaccine Rush
According to data from Johns Hopkins university, there have been 3.7m confirmed cases in Africa, and the landmark figure of 100,000 confirmed deaths is likely to be reached within days.

A series of studies has raised fears that the official figures are a significant underestimate, raising the possibility that Africa may not be seen as a priority for scarce global vaccine supplies despite the urgent need.

Many African countries are unable to afford mass testing and lack capacity to collect reliable data on cases and deaths, especially in remote areas. Stigma attached to the disease, a lack of information and victims’ inability to either reach or pay for health facilities may also reduce reporting.

The World Health Organization [WHO] said the “unique socio-ecological make-up in a number of African countries means a slower rate of transmission, and fewer severe cases as compared to the hardest hit countries”.

Mortality rates have been relatively low across Africa compared with other regions, though they are rising.

Dr. Oliver Watson, an infectious disease expert at Imperial College London, said the shortcomings in data collection on the continent could undermine efforts to secure equitable access to vaccines.

“Some might argue the need for vaccines is much less urgent … so the vaccines will go to countries with stronger reporting systems and so further entrench inequity,” he said.

A study by scientists from ICL’s Covid-19 response team in Sudan found that only about 2% of Covid deaths had been reported in the capital, Khartoum, through most of last year. As a result, the team estimated that as many as 16,090 deaths may have been unaccounted for as of 20 November. Sudan has officially recorded fewer than 30,000 cases and 1,849 deaths.

According to UK Sudan’s Doctors’ Association, 40 doctors are thought to have died of Covid in the country between March and January. As of 6 February, 1,107 health staff had been tested for Covid with 76% returning a positive result.
Comment


Featured Stories
Ansarullah: Aggressors Not to be Safe from Strikes if Bombings Continue
Ansarullah: Aggressors Not to be Safe from Strikes if Bombings Continue
Biden, Reflecting on US Senate Acquittal of Trump, Says
Biden, Reflecting on US Senate Acquittal of Trump, Says 'Democracy Is Fragile'
14 February 2021
Taliban Warn NATO against Keeping Forces in Afghanistan beyond May Deadline
Taliban Warn NATO against Keeping Forces in Afghanistan beyond May Deadline
14 February 2021
Al-Amiri Says Turkey Intends to Attack Sinjar Mountains in Iraq
Al-Amiri Says Turkey Intends to Attack Sinjar Mountains in Iraq
14 February 2021
153 Taliban Members Killed in Past 24h: Afghan MoD
153 Taliban Members Killed in Past 24h: Afghan MoD
13 February 2021
Released Activist’s Family: MbS Lying About Reforms in Saudi Arabia
Released Activist’s Family: MbS Lying About Reforms in Saudi Arabia
13 February 2021
45 Countries Taking Part in Naval Drill Hosted by Pakistan
45 Countries Taking Part in Naval Drill Hosted by Pakistan
13 February 2021
Kuwaiti Report: US Building Airport within Oilfield in Syria’s Deirezzor
Kuwaiti Report: US Building Airport within Oilfield in Syria’s Deirezzor
13 February 2021
China Bans BBC World Service, Following UK Ban Of Chinese Network
China Bans BBC World Service, Following UK Ban Of Chinese Network
12 February 2021
Biden Says Trump
Biden Says Trump 'Did Not Do His Job' on Coronavirus Vaccine Program, Urges Patience
12 February 2021
Five Afghan Security Force Members Killed in Attack on UN Convoy
Five Afghan Security Force Members Killed in Attack on UN Convoy
12 February 2021
IRGC Wraps Up Successful Wargame in Southwestern Iran
IRGC Wraps Up Successful Wargame in Southwestern Iran
12 February 2021
RGC’s Payambar-e Azam-16 Ground Drill Kicks Off
RGC’s Payambar-e Azam-16 Ground Drill Kicks Off
11 February 2021