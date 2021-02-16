Lack of Covid-19 Data May Leave African Countries Behind in Vaccine Rush

Islam Times - African countries may suffer in the global rush for vaccines because they are unable to gather statistics that reveal the true extent of the spread of Covid-19 among their populations, epidemiologists and other experts fear.

According to data from Johns Hopkins university, there have been 3.7m confirmed cases in Africa, and the landmark figure of 100,000 confirmed deaths is likely to be reached within days.A series of studies has raised fears that the official figures are a significant underestimate, raising the possibility that Africa may not be seen as a priority for scarce global vaccine supplies despite the urgent need.Many African countries are unable to afford mass testing and lack capacity to collect reliable data on cases and deaths, especially in remote areas. Stigma attached to the disease, a lack of information and victims’ inability to either reach or pay for health facilities may also reduce reporting.The World Health Organization [WHO] said the “unique socio-ecological make-up in a number of African countries means a slower rate of transmission, and fewer severe cases as compared to the hardest hit countries”.Mortality rates have been relatively low across Africa compared with other regions, though they are rising.Dr. Oliver Watson, an infectious disease expert at Imperial College London, said the shortcomings in data collection on the continent could undermine efforts to secure equitable access to vaccines.“Some might argue the need for vaccines is much less urgent … so the vaccines will go to countries with stronger reporting systems and so further entrench inequity,” he said.A study by scientists from ICL’s Covid-19 response team in Sudan found that only about 2% of Covid deaths had been reported in the capital, Khartoum, through most of last year. As a result, the team estimated that as many as 16,090 deaths may have been unaccounted for as of 20 November. Sudan has officially recorded fewer than 30,000 cases and 1,849 deaths.According to UK Sudan’s Doctors’ Association, 40 doctors are thought to have died of Covid in the country between March and January. As of 6 February, 1,107 health staff had been tested for Covid with 76% returning a positive result.