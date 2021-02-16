0
Tuesday 16 February 2021 - 10:23

Majority of Americans Want 3rd Party as Support for Idea Peaks Amid Disappointment in Democrats, Republicans

Story Code : 916583
Majority of Americans Want 3rd Party as Support for Idea Peaks Amid Disappointment in Democrats, Republicans
Just last September, Gallup research showed that 57 percent of US adults wanted a third major option at the polls because the Republican and Democrat “parties do such a poor job representing the American people.” The latest poll has seen that majority rise to 62 percent support.

On top of that steady rise, the poll, which was conducted from January 21 to February 2, contains other major indicators Americans are growing weary of an essentially two-party system. Only 33 percent of respondents said they felt the two major political parties are adequately representing the system, which is the lowest response to that question, save for 26 percent in 2013.

Half of US adults are also now referring to themselves as Independents, the highest number recorded by Gallup in a poll.

There are technically third-party options in the US, but many of them struggle to gain ballot access and one hasn’t been involved in a presidential debate since Ross Perot was running in 1992.

During the 2020 presidential election, Libertarian Party nominee Jo Jorgensen managed to gain access to all 50 state ballots, but still only walked away with around one percent of the vote.

She also received less media coverage than the party’s previous nominee, Gary Johnson, who walked away with the party’s most successful run – still just over three percent. Rapper Kanye West arguably received the most media attention of any Independent running, but even his celebrity couldn’t get him more ahead than other Independents and third-party candidates.

West was mostly mocked in the media, barely made a handful of ballots, and only received around 60,000 votes.

Gallup’s research in the context of years shows, however, that there is a hunger for a new option to make it to the national stage. When the polling firm first started asking whether people would favor having a third party in 2003, only 40 percent responded positively. A majority of people at the time – 56 percent – believed Democrats and Republicans were doing a good enough job representing the public.
Related Stories
Fight is not Over for Trump, it’s Just Started with the Fellow Republicans
Islam Times - The victory of the Republican candidate Donald Trump has coincided with his party's domination over the two legislative bodies of ...
Comment


Featured Stories
Israeli Army Arrests Two Hamas Leaders in West Bank
Israeli Army Arrests Two Hamas Leaders in West Bank
Qatari FM in Tehran as Doha Seeks Mediation on Nuclear Issue
Qatari FM in Tehran as Doha Seeks Mediation on Nuclear Issue
16 February 2021
US Declined Invitation to Attend Astana Talks on Syria
US Declined Invitation to Attend Astana Talks on Syria
16 February 2021
Erbil Rocket Attack in Kills US Military Contractor
Erbil Rocket Attack in Kills US Military Contractor
16 February 2021
Ansarullah: Aggressors Not to be Safe from Strikes if Bombings Continue
Ansarullah: Aggressors Not to be Safe from Strikes if Bombings Continue
14 February 2021
Biden, Reflecting on US Senate Acquittal of Trump, Says
Biden, Reflecting on US Senate Acquittal of Trump, Says 'Democracy Is Fragile'
14 February 2021
Taliban Warn NATO against Keeping Forces in Afghanistan beyond May Deadline
Taliban Warn NATO against Keeping Forces in Afghanistan beyond May Deadline
14 February 2021
Al-Amiri Says Turkey Intends to Attack Sinjar Mountains in Iraq
Al-Amiri Says Turkey Intends to Attack Sinjar Mountains in Iraq
14 February 2021
153 Taliban Members Killed in Past 24h: Afghan MoD
153 Taliban Members Killed in Past 24h: Afghan MoD
13 February 2021
Released Activist’s Family: MbS Lying About Reforms in Saudi Arabia
Released Activist’s Family: MbS Lying About Reforms in Saudi Arabia
13 February 2021
45 Countries Taking Part in Naval Drill Hosted by Pakistan
45 Countries Taking Part in Naval Drill Hosted by Pakistan
13 February 2021
Kuwaiti Report: US Building Airport within Oilfield in Syria’s Deirezzor
Kuwaiti Report: US Building Airport within Oilfield in Syria’s Deirezzor
13 February 2021
China Bans BBC World Service, Following UK Ban Of Chinese Network
China Bans BBC World Service, Following UK Ban Of Chinese Network
12 February 2021