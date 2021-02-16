Russian Flotilla in Iranian Waters for Joint Drill

Islam Times - A flotilla belonging to the Russian military vessels arrived in Iran’s southeastern waters on Tuesday to hold a joint naval drill with Iranian forces.

The Russian flotilla, comprising Stoiky frigate and Kola replenishment oiler, was given a salute by the Iranian Navy and the Iranian Revolutionary Guard's vessels upon arrival in Iran’s territorial waters.Russian commanders on board the visiting flotilla are going to hold a meeting with Iranian peers at Chabahar port to make arrangements for the joint drill.Iran’s Deputy Army Chief for Coordination Rear Admiral Habibollah Sayyari said on Sunday that the joint exercise with the powerful naval forces of Russia has a clear message that the Iranian Navy has reached the level of world naval powers in terms of equipment, human forces, techniques and tactics, command and control, as well as modern telecommunication systems.The war drills will be staged with the purpose of ensuring security in north of the Indian Ocean, he added.In December 2019, Iranian, Russian and Chinese naval forces held the first ever joint drill in the Gulf of Oman and northern parts of the Indian Ocean, focusing mostly on counter-terrorism and anti-piracy tactics.