Suspect in ‘Israeli’ Arms Sale to Asian Country Was Previously Entangled in Similar Case

Islam Times - A suspect who made and sold missiles to an Asian country was involved in a similar affair more than a decade ago, The Times of ‘Israel’ has learned.

On Thursday, the Shin Bet and police announced that 20 suspects were being investigated for developing, manufacturing, testing, and selling ‘Israeli’ loitering munitions to an unnamed country somewhere in Asia.In a statement, the Shin Bet said that they included former military industry employees and the crimes included offenses against the ‘Israeli’ entity’s security, violations of the law on the supervision of security exports, money laundering, and additional economic offenses.Most of the details of the case remain under a gag order issued by the Rishon Lezion Magistrate’s Court. However, the case has shed some light on a loophole in the Zionist War Ministry mechanism meant to oversee exports of arms or military-grade material.The earlier affair revolved around an attempt to smuggle a similar type of weaponry to a country in Asia. The munitions developed in the current affair use a more advanced version of the technology at the center of the older case.Loitering munitions, also known as kamikaze drones, are a highly-sought type of missile that lingers in the air until it identifies a target, which it then attacks. A video released by Zionist authorities showed an illegal test of the weapon carried out in daylight in central ‘Israel’-occupied Palestinian territories in 2019. Police said the munition was fired not far from residential neighborhoods.