0
Tuesday 16 February 2021 - 11:24

Suspect in ‘Israeli’ Arms Sale to Asian Country Was Previously Entangled in Similar Case

Story Code : 916596
Suspect in ‘Israeli’ Arms Sale to Asian Country Was Previously Entangled in Similar Case
On Thursday, the Shin Bet and police announced that 20 suspects were being investigated for developing, manufacturing, testing, and selling ‘Israeli’ loitering munitions to an unnamed country somewhere in Asia.

In a statement, the Shin Bet said that they included former military industry employees and the crimes included offenses against the ‘Israeli’ entity’s security, violations of the law on the supervision of security exports, money laundering, and additional economic offenses.

Most of the details of the case remain under a gag order issued by the Rishon Lezion Magistrate’s Court. However, the case has shed some light on a loophole in the Zionist War Ministry mechanism meant to oversee exports of arms or military-grade material.

The earlier affair revolved around an attempt to smuggle a similar type of weaponry to a country in Asia. The munitions developed in the current affair use a more advanced version of the technology at the center of the older case.

Loitering munitions, also known as kamikaze drones, are a highly-sought type of missile that lingers in the air until it identifies a target, which it then attacks. A video released by Zionist authorities showed an illegal test of the weapon carried out in daylight in central ‘Israel’-occupied Palestinian territories in 2019. Police said the munition was fired not far from residential neighborhoods.
Comment


Featured Stories
Israeli Army Arrests Two Hamas Leaders in West Bank
Israeli Army Arrests Two Hamas Leaders in West Bank
Qatari FM in Tehran as Doha Seeks Mediation on Nuclear Issue
Qatari FM in Tehran as Doha Seeks Mediation on Nuclear Issue
16 February 2021
US Declined Invitation to Attend Astana Talks on Syria
US Declined Invitation to Attend Astana Talks on Syria
16 February 2021
Erbil Rocket Attack in Kills US Military Contractor
Erbil Rocket Attack in Kills US Military Contractor
16 February 2021
Ansarullah: Aggressors Not to be Safe from Strikes if Bombings Continue
Ansarullah: Aggressors Not to be Safe from Strikes if Bombings Continue
14 February 2021
Biden, Reflecting on US Senate Acquittal of Trump, Says
Biden, Reflecting on US Senate Acquittal of Trump, Says 'Democracy Is Fragile'
14 February 2021
Taliban Warn NATO against Keeping Forces in Afghanistan beyond May Deadline
Taliban Warn NATO against Keeping Forces in Afghanistan beyond May Deadline
14 February 2021
Al-Amiri Says Turkey Intends to Attack Sinjar Mountains in Iraq
Al-Amiri Says Turkey Intends to Attack Sinjar Mountains in Iraq
14 February 2021
153 Taliban Members Killed in Past 24h: Afghan MoD
153 Taliban Members Killed in Past 24h: Afghan MoD
13 February 2021
Released Activist’s Family: MbS Lying About Reforms in Saudi Arabia
Released Activist’s Family: MbS Lying About Reforms in Saudi Arabia
13 February 2021
45 Countries Taking Part in Naval Drill Hosted by Pakistan
45 Countries Taking Part in Naval Drill Hosted by Pakistan
13 February 2021
Kuwaiti Report: US Building Airport within Oilfield in Syria’s Deirezzor
Kuwaiti Report: US Building Airport within Oilfield in Syria’s Deirezzor
13 February 2021
China Bans BBC World Service, Following UK Ban Of Chinese Network
China Bans BBC World Service, Following UK Ban Of Chinese Network
12 February 2021