Tuesday 16 February 2021 - 11:26

Qatari FM in Tehran as Doha Seeks Mediation on Nuclear Issue

Qatari FM in Tehran as Doha Seeks Mediation on Nuclear Issue
Iran's presidency said the minister also met with President Hassan Rouhani, to whom he delivered a message from the Emir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani.

Former US president Donald Trump withdrew from the nuclear deal in 2018 and reimposed sanctions on Tehran, with Iran a year later gradually suspending its compliance with most key nuclear commitments in response.

The new administration of President Joe Biden has expressed willingness to return to the deal, but insisted that Iran first resume full compliance, while Tehran has called for the immediate lifting of sanctions.

Iran has said it will restrict nuclear inspections later in February if US sanctions are not lifted, or other key parties to the deal do not help Tehran bypass them, according to a law passed by the Iranian parliament in December.

On Monday, Iran's ambassador to the Vienna-based International Atomic Energy Agency [IAEA], Kazem Gharibabadi, wrote on Twitter that the law "will be executed on time," giving February 23 as the date.

"The IAEA has been informed today to ensure the smooth transition to a new course in due time," Gharibabadi added.
