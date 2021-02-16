Roadside Bomb Targets US-led Coalition Trucks in Iraq

Islam Times - A roadside bomb exploded south of the Iraqi capital, Baghdad, near a convoy of trucks carrying logistics and military equipment belonging to the US-led military coalition purportedly formed to fight Daesh [the Arabic acronym for terrorist ‘ISIS/ISIL’ group].

A security source, speaking on condition of anonymity, told Arabic-language al-Sumaria television network that the blast took place when the trucks were moving along a road in al-Rasheed district of the southern Baghdad neighborhood of Yusufiya on Monday.The source added that the explosion resulted in the injury of a police officer.No group has claimed responsibility for the attack yet, which is the latest in a series of explosions that have targeted US occupation forces over the past few months.On February 11, a roadside bomb struck a convoy of trucks belonging to the US-led occupation forces as it was moving along a highway in the town of Latifiya, situated 40 kilometers south of Baghdad. The blast did not cause any casualties.The attacks come amid rising anti-US sentiment, which has intensified since last year's assassination of top Iranian anti-terror commander Lieutenant General Qassem Soleimani in Baghdad.General Soleimani, the commander of the Quds Force of the Islamic Revolution Guard [IRG], and his Iraqi trenchmate Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, the deputy head of the Popular Mobilization Units, were targeted along with their companions on January 3, 2020 in a terror drone strike authorized by former US president Donald Trump near Baghdad International Airport.Two days after the crime, Iraqi lawmakers approved a bill that requires the government to end the presence of all foreign military forces led by the US in the country.Currently, there are approximately 2,500 American occupation troops in Iraq.