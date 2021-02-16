Roadside Bomb Targets US-led Coalition Trucks in Iraq
A security source, speaking on condition of anonymity, told Arabic-language al-Sumaria television network that the blast took place when the trucks were moving along a road in al-Rasheed district of the southern Baghdad neighborhood of Yusufiya on Monday.
The source added that the explosion resulted in the injury of a police officer.
No group has claimed responsibility for the attack yet, which is the latest in a series of explosions that have targeted US occupation forces over the past few months.
On February 11, a roadside bomb struck a convoy of trucks belonging to the US-led occupation forces as it was moving along a highway in the town of Latifiya, situated 40 kilometers south of Baghdad. The blast did not cause any casualties.
The attacks come amid rising anti-US sentiment, which has intensified since last year's assassination of top Iranian anti-terror commander Lieutenant General Qassem Soleimani in Baghdad.
General Soleimani, the commander of the Quds Force of the Islamic Revolution Guard [IRG], and his Iraqi trenchmate Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, the deputy head of the Popular Mobilization Units, were targeted along with their companions on January 3, 2020 in a terror drone strike authorized by former US president Donald Trump near Baghdad International Airport.
Two days after the crime, Iraqi lawmakers approved a bill that requires the government to end the presence of all foreign military forces led by the US in the country.
Currently, there are approximately 2,500 American occupation troops in Iraq.