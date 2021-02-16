0
Tuesday 16 February 2021 - 12:25

Afghan Security Forces Free 42 Hostages Held by Taliban

Story Code : 916617
In an operation in Baghlan province, Afghan special forces were able to free 42 people held hostage by the Taliban, the Independent reported.

In this regard, Afghan Ministry of Defense announced that 42 hostages were released on Monday night in a special operation of the commandos in Taliban prison in “Ali Khaja" Village in Afghanistan's Baghlan province.

The photos released after the operation show Taliban had tied hostages with chain.

Among the hostages, there were 25 and 17 military forces and civilians respectively, the report added.

The operation was carried out at a time when the situation in Afghanistan has become extremely complicated and violence in the country has reached its highest point, so that different cities of this country, including Kabul, are the scene of explosions and terrorist operations every day.
