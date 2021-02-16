Israeli PM Acknowledges Differences with US New President

Islam Times - Israeli regime premier Benjamin Netanyahu acknowledged differences with US new President Joe Biden.

Joe Biden has so far snubbed Netanyahu by not including him in a round of phone calls to foreign leaders since taking office on January 20, signaling displeasure over Netanyahu’s hawkish policies under Donald Trump's presidency.However, Netanyahu dismissed any notion that Biden was intentionally excluding him, telling Israel’s Channel 12 television channel: “He’ll call ... We have had very strong friendly relations for nearly 40 years, dating from the time I came to Washington as an Israeli diplomatic representative and he was a young senator from Delaware.”“We also have many things we agree on and the alliance is very strong,” Netanyahu said. “But there are also differences, on the issue of Iran and on the Palestinian issue as well.”