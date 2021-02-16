0
Tuesday 16 February 2021 - 21:18

IRGC Uses Upgraded Nigh Vision Device in War Game

Story Code : 916692
In an interview with Tasnim, the director of the Self-Sufficiency Jihad Organization of the IRGC Ground Force, General Ali Koohestani, said the tanks and personnel carriers taking part in the recent drill, codenamed “Payambar-e Azam 16 (The Great Prophet)”, were for the first time equipped with a night vision system with an operational range of 4 kilometers, nearly 10 times greater than the previous version.

The optical device can be controlled by the gunner, driver, or tank commander with online connection with the command and control center, he noted.

The units participating in the drill utilized other new equipment such as an optimized version of “So’ban” assault machine gun, multirotor drones with a payload of light bombs with great destructive power used against individuals and trenches in inaccessible locations, a powerful roadside mine, and a system for sweeping minefields and eliminating IEDs with special mines ejected by a launcher, he added.
