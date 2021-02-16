Sayyed Nasrallah: Iran Has Become Great Regional Power

Islam Times - Nasrallah pointed to the anniversary of the Islamic Revolution and noted that the Iran has showed resistance during the past 42 years and the country has made progress in various fields and has become a great regional power.

Hezbollah Secretary General Sayyed Hasan Nasrallah delivered a televised speech on the martyrdom anniversary of Resistance commanders on Tuesday night.Referring to the anniversary of Bahraini revolution, Secretary-General of Lebanon’s Hezbollah Resistance Movement Seyyed Hassan Nasrallah said that the rulers of Bahrain have turned the country into a base for the normalization of relations with the Zionist regime.He went on to say that Bahraini people are trying to return their country to its normal state and support the Palestinian people.Nasrallah pointed to the anniversary of the Islamic Revolution and noted that the Iran has showed resistance during the past 42 years and the country has made progress in various fields and has become a great regional power.He further expressed his opposition to a resolution proposed by the UN for the Lebanese government, adding that it will make Lebanon’s issues more complicated.Nasrallah emphasized that the Lebanese people must tackle their problems by themselves.Secretary-General of Lebanon’s Hezbollah Resistance also criticized those who blame Hezbollah for everything that happens in Lebanon, underling that attacks against Hezbollah to undermine its power have not been successful.Seyyed Hassan Nasrallah called on the judiciary and related agencies to announce the results of the Beirut blast investigation.Referring to establishing the new government of Lebanon, he said, “Getting help from friends, provided that they are really friends, is acceptable for forming the government."Nasrallah further referred to the developments in social media and called on the supporters of the Resistance to have a strong presence in these networks and to work with Islamic ethics.He added that the United States and the Zionist regime and their allies have set up cyber armies to create sedition.Secretary-General of Lebanon’s Hezbollah Resistance Movement highlighted that Lebanon as a regional country will be influenced by the new US administration, adding that Washington’s priorities may differ after the departure of Donald Trump, however, US policy is the same.He went on to say that the Zionists and the Saudis are worried about the issue of Iran's nuclear program, noting that the new US administration has announced that it will end its support for the Yemeni war which is a positive step for Yemen.Referring to recent new activities of the ISIL terrorists in Iraq and Syria, he noted that the US is trying to justify continuation of its military presence in the region by reactivating the terrorist group.Waring the Israeli regime of any adventurism in Qaza and the region, he stressed that in any possible future war, the regime will face the gravest situation inside since the establishment of the regime.He addressed the Zionist officials and said, "If you hit our cities, we will hit yours."