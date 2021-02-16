Zionists Preventing COVID-19 Vaccine from Entering Gaza

Islam Times - Spokesman for the Palestinian Islamic Resistance Movement (Hamas) Fawzi Barhoum said that prevention of Zionists from entry of coronavirus, COVID-19, vaccine to Gaza Strip is a crime against humanity.

Palestine Islamic Resistance Movement (Hamas) and Islamic Jihad Resistance Movement strongly condemned Zionist regime for the prevention of entry of coronavirus vaccine to Gaza Strip in Palestine.Palestinian Islamic Resistance Movement "Hamas" and Islamic Jihad Resistance Movement on Tuesday reacted to the recent hostile action of the Zionist regime in preventing the entry of COVID-19 vaccine to Gaza Strip, Al-Youm reported.Hamas Spokesman Fawzi Barhoum reiterated that Zionist regime’s prevention of entry of coronavirus, COVID-19, vaccine to Gaza strip is a crime against humanity and an act against international rules and laws.He added that the international community must guarantee the arrival of COVID-19 vaccine for the people of Gaza and not allow crimes of the Zionist regime to continue against the oppressed people of Palestine any longer.On the other hand, a member of Political Bureau of Islamic Jihad Resistance Movement of Palestine said that this act of Zionist regime exposed the ugly face of this criminal regime and that the Palestinian people and its dynamic and active movements will certainly not remain silent in the face of such a heinous crime.