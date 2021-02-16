US Revoked Terror Designation of Yemen’s Ansarullah

Islam Times - The US Department of Treasury announced that it has removed Ansarullah of Yemen from the list of list of terrorist groups.

The US Department of Treasury in a statement on Tuesday announced that it has removed the Ansarullah of Yemen from the list of terrorist groups, Sputnik reported.on January 19th, the U.S. Department of State designated Ansarallah as a Foreign Terrorist Organization.The Yemeni crisis is now considered one of the world's biggest humanitarian crises. According to the UN, over 24 million Yemenis, about 80% of the country's population, are in need of humanitarian aid in the midst of the conflict and pandemic, as the number of people forced to leave their homes exceeds 3 million.