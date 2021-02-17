Protesters Flock to Myanmar Streets in Biggest Rallies Since Military Coup

Islam Times - Myanmar's anti-coup protesters returned to the streets in force on Wednesday, with the biggest street demonstrations since troops fanned out around the country to quell opposition to the new military junta.

Thousands of people rallied in Yangon, the nation's biggest city, with protesters blockading roads with vehicles to stop security forces from moving around the commercial capital.Much of the country has been in open revolt since troops deposed Aung San Suu Kyi's government at the start of the month and charged her under an obscure import law.Wednesday's crowds came in defiance of more violent efforts by the regime to bring resistance to heel, following nationwide street protests and a disobedience campaign encouraging civil servants to strike.Demonstrations over the past two days had been noticeably smaller since troops were deployed around Yangon on the weekend.But social media platforms were flooded with calls for a show of force by protesters in the hours before the junta imposed a third consecutive overnight internet blackout.