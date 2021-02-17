0
Wednesday 17 February 2021 - 11:03

Protesters Flock to Myanmar Streets in Biggest Rallies Since Military Coup

Story Code : 916795
Protesters Flock to Myanmar Streets in Biggest Rallies Since Military Coup
Thousands of people rallied in Yangon, the nation's biggest city, with protesters blockading roads with vehicles to stop security forces from moving around the commercial capital.

Much of the country has been in open revolt since troops deposed Aung San Suu Kyi's government at the start of the month and charged her under an obscure import law.

Wednesday's crowds came in defiance of more violent efforts by the regime to bring resistance to heel, following nationwide street protests and a disobedience campaign encouraging civil servants to strike.

Demonstrations over the past two days had been noticeably smaller since troops were deployed around Yangon on the weekend.

But social media platforms were flooded with calls for a show of force by protesters in the hours before the junta imposed a third consecutive overnight internet blackout.
