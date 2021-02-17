0
Wednesday 17 February 2021 - 11:23

Biden: 'I'm Tired of Talking about Trump'

Story Code : 916799
Biden:
"For four years, all that’s been in the news is Trump. The next four years, I want to make sure all the news is the American people. I’m tired of talking about Trump," Biden said during a CNN town hall on Tuesday when asked about Trump being acquitted by the US Senate over the weekend during a second impeachment trial, The Hill reported.

Biden had avoided referring to Trump by name previously, calling him "the former guy" at one point during the town hall. The president and his top aides have generally sought not to bring up Trump's name in public remarks, instead referring generally to the previous administration.

But the president has still used Trump's handling of the coronavirus pandemic periodically to defend his own administration's stumbles in administering vaccines nationwide.

Biden during the town hall said he inherited "a circumstance" where there weren't enough individuals in place to actually administer the vaccines and that there was "little federal guidance" in how to get shots into Americans' arms.

At one point, Biden inaccurately said "we didn't have" a vaccine when he came into office.

Trump has largely been out of the public eye since leaving office, having been banned from social media. He issued a blistering statement on Tuesday attacking Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) after the senator said Trump bears responsibility for what happened at the Capitol on Jan. 6.
Related Stories
Biden Promises to Re-Engage the US with the World in Upcoming G7 Meet
Islam Times - US President Joe Biden will hold his first event with other leaders from the Group of Seven nations in a virtual meeting on Friday ...
Comment


Featured Stories
Hezbollah Warns Israeli Regime Not to Play with Fire
Hezbollah Warns Israeli Regime Not to Play with Fire
Report: Hacker Claims to Have Stolen Files from Law Firm Tied to Trump
Report: Hacker Claims to Have Stolen Files from Law Firm Tied to Trump
17 February 2021
Guterres Calls for Withdrawal of All Foreign Forces, Mercenaries from Libya
Guterres Calls for Withdrawal of All Foreign Forces, Mercenaries from Libya
17 February 2021
Imam Khamenei Marks The Tabriz Uprising Anniversary, Urges All-time Readiness to Confront the Aggressors
Imam Khamenei Marks The Tabriz Uprising Anniversary, Urges All-time Readiness to Confront the Aggressors
17 February 2021
Israeli Army Arrests Two Hamas Leaders in West Bank
Israeli Army Arrests Two Hamas Leaders in West Bank
16 February 2021
Qatari FM in Tehran as Doha Seeks Mediation on Nuclear Issue
Qatari FM in Tehran as Doha Seeks Mediation on Nuclear Issue
16 February 2021
US Declined Invitation to Attend Astana Talks on Syria
US Declined Invitation to Attend Astana Talks on Syria
16 February 2021
Erbil Rocket Attack in Kills US Military Contractor
Erbil Rocket Attack in Kills US Military Contractor
16 February 2021
Ansarullah: Aggressors Not to be Safe from Strikes if Bombings Continue
Ansarullah: Aggressors Not to be Safe from Strikes if Bombings Continue
14 February 2021
Biden, Reflecting on US Senate Acquittal of Trump, Says
Biden, Reflecting on US Senate Acquittal of Trump, Says 'Democracy Is Fragile'
14 February 2021
Taliban Warn NATO against Keeping Forces in Afghanistan beyond May Deadline
Taliban Warn NATO against Keeping Forces in Afghanistan beyond May Deadline
14 February 2021
Al-Amiri Says Turkey Intends to Attack Sinjar Mountains in Iraq
Al-Amiri Says Turkey Intends to Attack Sinjar Mountains in Iraq
14 February 2021
153 Taliban Members Killed in Past 24h: Afghan MoD
153 Taliban Members Killed in Past 24h: Afghan MoD
13 February 2021