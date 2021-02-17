0
Wednesday 17 February 2021 - 22:14

US Embassy Conducts Military Drill in Baghdad

Story Code : 916886
US Embassy Conducts Military Drill in Baghdad
Informed media sources reported the firing of US defense system missiles in the Green Zone of Baghdad, and announced that this action is part of a test exercise.

Al-Maalomah reported that US UH-60 Black Hawk helicopters flew over the US embassy building.

Saberin News reported today that a siren was sounded at the third Al-Tawhid base at the US Embassy in Baghdad's Green Zone for the second day in a row and that the reason for the siren sounding at the US Embassy is still unknown.

Shortly after the news broke, it was announced that the C-RAM defense system at the US Embassy had fired 20-mm bullets near the Karrada area.

According to the report, the C-RAM system was fired for the second and third time in the skies of the US Embassy in Baghdad, creating a state of panic among the residents of the residential complexes in Al-Qadisiyah, Al-Karrada and Al-Jadriya, as well as the residents of the Green Zone.

Earlier, the US Embassy in Baghdad was tested its defense system in the Green Zone, which provoked protests from various Iraqi political groups because the test of the US defense system in Baghdad's residential area is provocative and against international law.
Comment


Featured Stories
Hezbollah Warns Israeli Regime Not to Play with Fire
Hezbollah Warns Israeli Regime Not to Play with Fire
Report: Hacker Claims to Have Stolen Files from Law Firm Tied to Trump
Report: Hacker Claims to Have Stolen Files from Law Firm Tied to Trump
17 February 2021
Guterres Calls for Withdrawal of All Foreign Forces, Mercenaries from Libya
Guterres Calls for Withdrawal of All Foreign Forces, Mercenaries from Libya
17 February 2021
Imam Khamenei Marks The Tabriz Uprising Anniversary, Urges All-time Readiness to Confront the Aggressors
Imam Khamenei Marks The Tabriz Uprising Anniversary, Urges All-time Readiness to Confront the Aggressors
17 February 2021
Israeli Army Arrests Two Hamas Leaders in West Bank
Israeli Army Arrests Two Hamas Leaders in West Bank
16 February 2021
Qatari FM in Tehran as Doha Seeks Mediation on Nuclear Issue
Qatari FM in Tehran as Doha Seeks Mediation on Nuclear Issue
16 February 2021
US Declined Invitation to Attend Astana Talks on Syria
US Declined Invitation to Attend Astana Talks on Syria
16 February 2021
Erbil Rocket Attack in Kills US Military Contractor
Erbil Rocket Attack in Kills US Military Contractor
16 February 2021
Ansarullah: Aggressors Not to be Safe from Strikes if Bombings Continue
Ansarullah: Aggressors Not to be Safe from Strikes if Bombings Continue
14 February 2021
Biden, Reflecting on US Senate Acquittal of Trump, Says
Biden, Reflecting on US Senate Acquittal of Trump, Says 'Democracy Is Fragile'
14 February 2021
Taliban Warn NATO against Keeping Forces in Afghanistan beyond May Deadline
Taliban Warn NATO against Keeping Forces in Afghanistan beyond May Deadline
14 February 2021
Al-Amiri Says Turkey Intends to Attack Sinjar Mountains in Iraq
Al-Amiri Says Turkey Intends to Attack Sinjar Mountains in Iraq
14 February 2021
153 Taliban Members Killed in Past 24h: Afghan MoD
153 Taliban Members Killed in Past 24h: Afghan MoD
13 February 2021