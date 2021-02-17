US Embassy Conducts Military Drill in Baghdad

Islam Times - Informed sources reported a new test exercise of the US Embassy in the Green Zone of Baghdad and the firing of 20 mm bullets from defence system missiles.

Informed media sources reported the firing of US defense system missiles in the Green Zone of Baghdad, and announced that this action is part of a test exercise.Al-Maalomah reported that US UH-60 Black Hawk helicopters flew over the US embassy building.Saberin News reported today that a siren was sounded at the third Al-Tawhid base at the US Embassy in Baghdad's Green Zone for the second day in a row and that the reason for the siren sounding at the US Embassy is still unknown.Shortly after the news broke, it was announced that the C-RAM defense system at the US Embassy had fired 20-mm bullets near the Karrada area.According to the report, the C-RAM system was fired for the second and third time in the skies of the US Embassy in Baghdad, creating a state of panic among the residents of the residential complexes in Al-Qadisiyah, Al-Karrada and Al-Jadriya, as well as the residents of the Green Zone.Earlier, the US Embassy in Baghdad was tested its defense system in the Green Zone, which provoked protests from various Iraqi political groups because the test of the US defense system in Baghdad's residential area is provocative and against international law.