0
Wednesday 17 February 2021 - 23:24

US Sends Advanced Night-Vision Systems to ISIL in Iraq

Story Code : 916890
US Sends Advanced Night-Vision Systems to ISIL in Iraq
Al-Ma'amouri told the Arabic-language al-Ma’aloumeh news website that the ISIL terrorists have recently changed their method and their snipers target people and authorities in different provinces at night.

He added that 90% of these assassinations are conducted at night, noting that based on information, the ISIL has recently received a cargo of US-made weapons, including advanced night-vision systems.

Al-Ma’amouri said that recently a number of these systems and sniper rifles have been found in Hamrin heights, calling for extensive investigations to find the conduit and the chain of supply and those involved in the smuggling and shipment of these weapons to the ISIL.

In relevant remarks, an Iraqi security expert warned of infiltration of terrorists into Iraq through the American convoy.

The security expert, Amir Abdel-Moneim Al-Saadi, warned of the infiltration of terrorists into Iraq through the American military convoys that travel through Kurdistan, Syria, and Western Sahara.

"The American forces are moving from their bases in Kurdistan to Syria and vice versa, they are also commuting in Western Sahara, where Ain Al-Assad base is coming from Syria," he said.

He added, "The Americans' moves are not to carry out military operations in Syria. Rather, according to information from their sources, as well as the Mossad, they commute to transport terrorists from other regions between Syria and Iraq."

"It was confirmed that American helicopters have transported terrorists and landed them in Wadi Hauran, previously," Al-Saadi added.

He suggested that the Iraqi government should oblige foreign forces commuting in Iraq to disclose the elements in their vehicles and indicate their passengers' identities, for Americans are not reliable.

The security expert added that foreign forces are present under the pretext of a security agreement that permits the Iraqi government to be informed of their destinations, identity of the passengers and etc.
Comment


Featured Stories
Hezbollah Warns Israeli Regime Not to Play with Fire
Hezbollah Warns Israeli Regime Not to Play with Fire
Report: Hacker Claims to Have Stolen Files from Law Firm Tied to Trump
Report: Hacker Claims to Have Stolen Files from Law Firm Tied to Trump
17 February 2021
Guterres Calls for Withdrawal of All Foreign Forces, Mercenaries from Libya
Guterres Calls for Withdrawal of All Foreign Forces, Mercenaries from Libya
17 February 2021
Imam Khamenei Marks The Tabriz Uprising Anniversary, Urges All-time Readiness to Confront the Aggressors
Imam Khamenei Marks The Tabriz Uprising Anniversary, Urges All-time Readiness to Confront the Aggressors
17 February 2021
Israeli Army Arrests Two Hamas Leaders in West Bank
Israeli Army Arrests Two Hamas Leaders in West Bank
16 February 2021
Qatari FM in Tehran as Doha Seeks Mediation on Nuclear Issue
Qatari FM in Tehran as Doha Seeks Mediation on Nuclear Issue
16 February 2021
US Declined Invitation to Attend Astana Talks on Syria
US Declined Invitation to Attend Astana Talks on Syria
16 February 2021
Erbil Rocket Attack in Kills US Military Contractor
Erbil Rocket Attack in Kills US Military Contractor
16 February 2021
Ansarullah: Aggressors Not to be Safe from Strikes if Bombings Continue
Ansarullah: Aggressors Not to be Safe from Strikes if Bombings Continue
14 February 2021
Biden, Reflecting on US Senate Acquittal of Trump, Says
Biden, Reflecting on US Senate Acquittal of Trump, Says 'Democracy Is Fragile'
14 February 2021
Taliban Warn NATO against Keeping Forces in Afghanistan beyond May Deadline
Taliban Warn NATO against Keeping Forces in Afghanistan beyond May Deadline
14 February 2021
Al-Amiri Says Turkey Intends to Attack Sinjar Mountains in Iraq
Al-Amiri Says Turkey Intends to Attack Sinjar Mountains in Iraq
14 February 2021
153 Taliban Members Killed in Past 24h: Afghan MoD
153 Taliban Members Killed in Past 24h: Afghan MoD
13 February 2021