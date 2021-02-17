US Sends Advanced Night-Vision Systems to ISIL in Iraq

Islam Times - Head of the Muslim Ulemas' Association in Diyali Province Jaber al-Ma'amouri on Wednesday accused Washington of sending new cargoes of weapons to the ISIL terrorists in Iraq, including advanced night-vision systems for snipers.

Al-Ma'amouri told the Arabic-language al-Ma’aloumeh news website that the ISIL terrorists have recently changed their method and their snipers target people and authorities in different provinces at night.He added that 90% of these assassinations are conducted at night, noting that based on information, the ISIL has recently received a cargo of US-made weapons, including advanced night-vision systems.Al-Ma’amouri said that recently a number of these systems and sniper rifles have been found in Hamrin heights, calling for extensive investigations to find the conduit and the chain of supply and those involved in the smuggling and shipment of these weapons to the ISIL.In relevant remarks, an Iraqi security expert warned of infiltration of terrorists into Iraq through the American convoy.The security expert, Amir Abdel-Moneim Al-Saadi, warned of the infiltration of terrorists into Iraq through the American military convoys that travel through Kurdistan, Syria, and Western Sahara."The American forces are moving from their bases in Kurdistan to Syria and vice versa, they are also commuting in Western Sahara, where Ain Al-Assad base is coming from Syria," he said.He added, "The Americans' moves are not to carry out military operations in Syria. Rather, according to information from their sources, as well as the Mossad, they commute to transport terrorists from other regions between Syria and Iraq.""It was confirmed that American helicopters have transported terrorists and landed them in Wadi Hauran, previously," Al-Saadi added.He suggested that the Iraqi government should oblige foreign forces commuting in Iraq to disclose the elements in their vehicles and indicate their passengers' identities, for Americans are not reliable.The security expert added that foreign forces are present under the pretext of a security agreement that permits the Iraqi government to be informed of their destinations, identity of the passengers and etc.