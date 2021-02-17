0
Wednesday 17 February 2021 - 23:26

US Sells $200mln in Weapons to Egypt Despite Human Rights Abuses

Story Code : 916891
US Sells $200mln in Weapons to Egypt Despite Human Rights Abuses
The administration of Joe Biden– which has vowed to end support for Saudi Arabia’s offensive operations in Yemen’s devastating war and is reviewing a major jet sale to the United Arab Emirates – said it approved the sale of 168 tactical missiles to Egypt, AFP reported.

The $197mln sale of the Raytheon-made Rolling Airframe Missiles was requested by the Egyptian navy to improve defence in coastal areas and around the Red Sea, the US Department of State said.

The department said in a statement it approved the sale, subject to congressional review, as Egypt “continues to be an important strategic partner in the Middle East”.

Biden has vowed a tougher stance on human rights after his predecessor Donald Trump courted Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi, whom he reportedly called “my favourite dictator”, in part for his cooperation with Israel.

A lawyer for Mohamed Soltan, a US citizen who has filed a lawsuit alleging torture in Egyptian custody, said plainclothes officers raided the homes of six of his family members on Sunday, detaining two cousins.

Department of State spokesman Ned Price said the US was aware and “looking into” the account. “We take seriously all allegations of arbitrary arrest or detention,” he told reporters.

“We will bring our values with us into every relationship that we have across the globe. That includes with our close security partners. That includes with Egypt,” he added.

In Egypt, pro-el-Sisi television hosts greeted the statement about the arrests with disdain – neither confirming or denying their veracity – with some such as Nashaat al-Deehy bluntly calling Soltan “a terrorist”.

Soltan, the son of a leading member of the now-outlawed Muslim Brotherhood, was arrested in August 2013 after el-Sisi led the military overthrow of elected President Mohamad Morsi.

In 2015, Soltan was released and deported to the US after renouncing his Egyptian citizenship.

He filed the lawsuit in a US court in June and last month worked with members of Congress to form a caucus devoted to promoting human rights in Egypt.

“Now the Egyptian regime is arresting his relatives to try to intimidate him into silence. Such tactics have no place in the international community,” said Eric Lewis, a lawyer for Soltan.
Related Stories
US Sells Arms Worth over $1Bn to Saudi Arabia as Regime Continues Killing Yemenis
Islam Times - The US State Department approved the potential sale of more than 130 Abrams battle tanks, 20 armored recovery vehicles and other equipment,...
Comment


Featured Stories
Hezbollah Warns Israeli Regime Not to Play with Fire
Hezbollah Warns Israeli Regime Not to Play with Fire
Report: Hacker Claims to Have Stolen Files from Law Firm Tied to Trump
Report: Hacker Claims to Have Stolen Files from Law Firm Tied to Trump
17 February 2021
Guterres Calls for Withdrawal of All Foreign Forces, Mercenaries from Libya
Guterres Calls for Withdrawal of All Foreign Forces, Mercenaries from Libya
17 February 2021
Imam Khamenei Marks The Tabriz Uprising Anniversary, Urges All-time Readiness to Confront the Aggressors
Imam Khamenei Marks The Tabriz Uprising Anniversary, Urges All-time Readiness to Confront the Aggressors
17 February 2021
Israeli Army Arrests Two Hamas Leaders in West Bank
Israeli Army Arrests Two Hamas Leaders in West Bank
16 February 2021
Qatari FM in Tehran as Doha Seeks Mediation on Nuclear Issue
Qatari FM in Tehran as Doha Seeks Mediation on Nuclear Issue
16 February 2021
US Declined Invitation to Attend Astana Talks on Syria
US Declined Invitation to Attend Astana Talks on Syria
16 February 2021
Erbil Rocket Attack in Kills US Military Contractor
Erbil Rocket Attack in Kills US Military Contractor
16 February 2021
Ansarullah: Aggressors Not to be Safe from Strikes if Bombings Continue
Ansarullah: Aggressors Not to be Safe from Strikes if Bombings Continue
14 February 2021
Biden, Reflecting on US Senate Acquittal of Trump, Says
Biden, Reflecting on US Senate Acquittal of Trump, Says 'Democracy Is Fragile'
14 February 2021
Taliban Warn NATO against Keeping Forces in Afghanistan beyond May Deadline
Taliban Warn NATO against Keeping Forces in Afghanistan beyond May Deadline
14 February 2021
Al-Amiri Says Turkey Intends to Attack Sinjar Mountains in Iraq
Al-Amiri Says Turkey Intends to Attack Sinjar Mountains in Iraq
14 February 2021
153 Taliban Members Killed in Past 24h: Afghan MoD
153 Taliban Members Killed in Past 24h: Afghan MoD
13 February 2021