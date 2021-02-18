Iraqi PMU Repels ISIS Attack in Eastern Province

Islam Times - Iraqi PMU (Hashd al-Sha'abi) forces on Wednesday night repelled the attacks of the ISIS terrorist group on Diyala province in eastern Iraq.

According to the Saberin News affiliated with the resistance forces, the 28th Brigade of Iraqi Popular Mobilization Force (Ansar Al-Aqida Battalion) repelled the attack of ISIS terrorists.Two Iraqi Popular Mobilization Force (Hashd al-Sha'abi) fighters were killed and four others were wounded in the attacks.The Iraqi media did not mention the number of ISIS terrorists who were killed or wounded.In 2017, after three years of fighting terrorists, Iraq declared victory over the terrorist group "ISIS, but the scattered elements and of this takfiri terrorist group are still active in some areas of the provinces of Diyala, Kirkuk, Ninawa, Salahuddin, al-Anbar and Baghdad.Iraqi security forces are working to completely clear these areas of ISIS terrorist elements.