Islam Times - The ISIS terrorist group has officially announced its cooperation with the Saudi coalition in the fight against the Yemeni Ansarullah forces in a statement.

In a statement, ISIS terrorists in Yemen, referring to recent clashes with the Yemeni army and Ansarullah forces in Ma'rib province, claimed that had a number of these forces been killed or wounded.The statement also announced the capture of two headquarters by the ISIS terrorist group.On the other hand, some Yemeni media outlets have reported in recent days on the presence of ISIS and al-Qaeda commanders in Ma'rib province in order to confront the forces of the Sanaa government.