Two Syrian Captives Mohammad Hussein and Tariq Al-Obeidan Liberated from Israeli Occupation Prisons

Islam Times - Two Syrian captives, Muhammad Ahmad Hussein and Tariq Ghasab al-Obeidan, of Quneitra province, were released Thursday from the Israeli prisons.

The step comes within the Syrian state’s efforts to liberate its citizens from the Israeli occupation prisons.Informed sources told SANA that completing the exchange operation that began yesterday through Russian mediation, the two Syrian captives were freed and returned to their hometown in Quneitra province.Yesterday, captive Nihal Al-Maqt was liberated as part of the same operation that included the release of an Israeli girl who had mistakenly entered the Syrian territories in Quneitra region, and was arrested by the competent Syrian authorities.