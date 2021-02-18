0
Thursday 18 February 2021 - 23:22

China Condemns NATO's New Strategic Concept as 'Cold War Thinking'

Story Code : 917076
Following the first day of online meetings of NATO defense ministers, NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg stated that the alliance's strategic concept of 2010 requires updates, as "the security environment [...] has fundamentally changed". He called for revisions to the NATO position regarding the rise of China and worsened relations with Russia, RIA Novosti reported.

"I see these statements as remnants of the Cold War thinking. China follows a peaceful development concept. Our military strategy is defensive. China is a builder of the international world and a protector of the international order. We have made contributions to the world peace efforts and will continue to do so. China's development gave opportunities to the whole world," the Spokeswoman said in response to Stoltenberg's proposals.

She stressed that China will continue to pursue peaceful development.

She expressed hope that NATO will have an objective, positive and open position towards China's development, as well as contribute more to world peace and stability.

"In the modern world Cold War thinking has no future," she added.

A videoconference among NATO defense ministers took place over two days, on Wednesday and Thursday, via the private connection. The three topics on the meeting's agenda were compliance with the US-Taliban agreement on the withdrawal of all foreign troops from Afghanistan by May 1, the discussion of the NATO 2030 program and new strategic concept and further increases in the military spending of the alliance members.
