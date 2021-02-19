0
Friday 19 February 2021 - 11:10

Somalia: Gun Battle Erupts Near Presidential Palace, People Feared Dead

Story Code : 917149
According to local sources, the fighting took place at Daljirka Dahson Square, where Somalia's opposition presidential candidates planned to hold an anti-government rally later in the day.

"The government forces attacked the Maida Hotel, where I and the former president [Sharif Sheikh Ahmed] were staying,” former President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud said in a brief statement posted on Twitter after the firefight.

“It is unfortunate that the outgoing president is shedding the blood of citizens who are preparing for a peaceful demonstration to express their views,” he added.

The Maida Hotel is located a short distance away from the presidential palace.

The number of casualties is not yet known.

The gunfight comes a day after the Somali government announced that it had banned all public gatherings including demonstrations, but opposition leaders defied the order and prepared to hold a massive rally in the morning.
Related Stories
Somalia Severs Diplomatic Relations with Kenya
Islam Times - Somalia announced it is cutting diplomatic ties with neighboring Kenya over what it said was Nairobi’s interference in its political affairs.
