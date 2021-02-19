0
Friday 19 February 2021 - 13:07

China Rebukes West for Questioning Impartiality of WHO's Origin-Tracing Mission

Story Code : 917176
China Rebukes West for Questioning Impartiality of WHO
Being impartial should not mean the presumption of guilt aimed at China, Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Hua Chunying said at a press briefing, Xinhua reported.

"Only by respecting science and being true to the facts can we have an impartial report and draw science-based conclusions," said the spokesperson.

Hua said a number of WHO experts and relevant researchers have expressed disappointment over the intentional distortion and selective quoting of remarks made by the mission members by some Western media outlets.

Chinese and foreign experts, overcoming obstacles brought by the pandemic, have for the first time sat down face to face for in-depth and friendly exchanges on relevant issues, Hua said.

The mission members have on many occasions said that the Chinese side is highly cooperative, adding they have been given access to important new data, and learned more information about the transmission route of the coronavirus, according to the spokesperson.

"This is a demonstration of a science-oriented and professional attitude, while the remarks by certain politicians are just another example of politics intervening in science," Hua added.

She said that China hopes the relevant countries will also engage in the global origin-tracing effort in a positive, science-based and cooperative manner, and share the outcomes of their studies.

"We have mentioned many times before that there are more and more media reports about the possible emergence of the coronavirus at multiple localities worldwide as early as the second half of 2019," Hua said.

She cited a recent report about the possible spread of the virus in Europe in November 2019, and relevant reports by US media on respiratory diseases with unknown causes in the Northern part of Virginia and areas near Fort Detrick in the middle of 2019, as well as the large-scale outbreak of "vaping-related diseases" in Wisconsin.

"I wonder whether the United States can provide all the relevant original data, fully engage in comprehensive cooperation with the WHO, and invite the WHO experts to the US for origin-tracing investigations to draw impartial conclusions?" asked Hua.

China has been carrying out in-depth and professional cooperation with the WHO experts with an open and transparent attitude, Hua said, urging the relevant countries to engage in the global origin-tracing effort in a positive, science-based and cooperative manner, to shoulder the due responsibilities for international cooperation on COVID-19 response and building a global community of health for all. 
Related Stories
China Says Agreements Reached with WHO on Coronavirus Origin-Tracing
Islam Times - Health experts from the World Health Organization have reached several agreements with China during their trip to Wuhan in search ...
Comment


Featured Stories
US Informed Israel Regime ahead of Iran Policy Announcement
US Informed Israel Regime ahead of Iran Policy Announcement
NATO to Send Up to 3,500 More Troops to Iraq
NATO to Send Up to 3,500 More Troops to Iraq
19 February 2021
Ambassador: Siege, Famine Aggressors’ Weapon against Yemeni People
Ambassador: Siege, Famine Aggressors’ Weapon against Yemeni People
19 February 2021
Police, Protesters Clash for Third Night over Freedom of Speech in Spain
Police, Protesters Clash for Third Night over Freedom of Speech in Spain
19 February 2021
Israeli PM Finally Receives Much Coveted Call from Biden
Israeli PM Finally Receives Much Coveted Call from Biden
18 February 2021
ISIS Declares War on Yemeni Ansarullah
ISIS Declares War on Yemeni Ansarullah
18 February 2021
Covid Racism!! Latino, Black Americans See Lowest Vaccination Rates
Covid Racism!! Latino, Black Americans See Lowest Vaccination Rates
18 February 2021
Yemen: UK Arms Used by Persian Gulf Regimes Deadlier Than COVID-19
Yemen: UK Arms Used by Persian Gulf Regimes Deadlier Than COVID-19
18 February 2021
Hezbollah Warns Israeli Regime Not to Play with Fire
Hezbollah Warns Israeli Regime Not to Play with Fire
17 February 2021
Report: Hacker Claims to Have Stolen Files from Law Firm Tied to Trump
Report: Hacker Claims to Have Stolen Files from Law Firm Tied to Trump
17 February 2021
Guterres Calls for Withdrawal of All Foreign Forces, Mercenaries from Libya
Guterres Calls for Withdrawal of All Foreign Forces, Mercenaries from Libya
17 February 2021
Imam Khamenei Marks The Tabriz Uprising Anniversary, Urges All-time Readiness to Confront the Aggressors
Imam Khamenei Marks The Tabriz Uprising Anniversary, Urges All-time Readiness to Confront the Aggressors
17 February 2021
Israeli Army Arrests Two Hamas Leaders in West Bank
Israeli Army Arrests Two Hamas Leaders in West Bank
16 February 2021