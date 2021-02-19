0
Friday 19 February 2021 - 21:29

US Officially Rejoins Paris Climate Accord

Story Code : 917260
Hours after he was sworn-in on January 20, President Joe Biden signed an executive order beginning the 30-day process for the US to reenter the global pact.

The US had officially exited the agreement late last year on former President Donald Trump’s orders, becoming the first and only country to formally pull out of the deal since it was adopted in 2015.

Rejoining the Paris Agreement is a significant step by the Biden administration to reverse the climate policies of the last four years, during which Trump rolled back or loosened many of the country’s bedrock environmental policies and regulations.

On Twitter Friday, Secretary of State Tony Blinken called it “a good day in our fight against the climate crisis” and promised that the US would “waste no time in engaging our partners around the world to build our global resilience.”

“Now, as momentous as our joining the Agreement was in 2016 — and as momentous as our rejoining is today — what we do in the coming weeks, months, and years is even more important,” Blinken added in a statement.
