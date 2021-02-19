0
Friday 19 February 2021 - 22:00

It’s Time for Realpolitik, Diplomacy: Ulyanov

Story Code : 917262
It’s Time for Realpolitik, Diplomacy: Ulyanov
"Better late than never," he tweeted.

"Those who advocated for #snapback and other similar steps compromised the #US policy on #Iran to the maximum extent possible- a greater extent than totally failed maximum pressure policy. Now it’s time for Realpolitik and diplomacy," Ulyanov added on Friday.



In another tweet on the same day, he added, "You are most welcomed, dear US colleagues! The sooner you and our Iranian partners, as well as other #JCPOA participants, start pragmatic discussions on the way out of the current unfortunate situation, the better."

"All sides have to implement their commitments under #JCPOA. Childish disputes about who must make the first step are absolutely counterproductive. The process needs to be carefully synchronized," he continued.

His tweet came as the United States on Thursday told the United Nations Security Council it was rescinding a Trump administration assertion that all UN sanctions had been reimposed on Iran in September.

Acting US Ambassador Richard Mills informed the 15-member body in a letter seen by Reuters.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken told European allies on Thursday that President Joe Biden’s administration was prepared to talk to Iran about both countries returning to a 2015 deal.
Related Stories
Trump-Kim Talks Opportunist Diplomacy
Islam Times - Nearly two months ago, North Korea announced that it is ready to negotiate its nuclear program with the US if the Americans give adequate guarantees about respecting the ...
Comment


Featured Stories
US Informed Israel Regime ahead of Iran Policy Announcement
US Informed Israel Regime ahead of Iran Policy Announcement
NATO to Send Up to 3,500 More Troops to Iraq
NATO to Send Up to 3,500 More Troops to Iraq
19 February 2021
Ambassador: Siege, Famine Aggressors’ Weapon against Yemeni People
Ambassador: Siege, Famine Aggressors’ Weapon against Yemeni People
19 February 2021
Police, Protesters Clash for Third Night over Freedom of Speech in Spain
Police, Protesters Clash for Third Night over Freedom of Speech in Spain
19 February 2021
Israeli PM Finally Receives Much Coveted Call from Biden
Israeli PM Finally Receives Much Coveted Call from Biden
18 February 2021
ISIS Declares War on Yemeni Ansarullah
ISIS Declares War on Yemeni Ansarullah
18 February 2021
Covid Racism!! Latino, Black Americans See Lowest Vaccination Rates
Covid Racism!! Latino, Black Americans See Lowest Vaccination Rates
18 February 2021
Yemen: UK Arms Used by Persian Gulf Regimes Deadlier Than COVID-19
Yemen: UK Arms Used by Persian Gulf Regimes Deadlier Than COVID-19
18 February 2021
Hezbollah Warns Israeli Regime Not to Play with Fire
Hezbollah Warns Israeli Regime Not to Play with Fire
17 February 2021
Report: Hacker Claims to Have Stolen Files from Law Firm Tied to Trump
Report: Hacker Claims to Have Stolen Files from Law Firm Tied to Trump
17 February 2021
Guterres Calls for Withdrawal of All Foreign Forces, Mercenaries from Libya
Guterres Calls for Withdrawal of All Foreign Forces, Mercenaries from Libya
17 February 2021
Imam Khamenei Marks The Tabriz Uprising Anniversary, Urges All-time Readiness to Confront the Aggressors
Imam Khamenei Marks The Tabriz Uprising Anniversary, Urges All-time Readiness to Confront the Aggressors
17 February 2021
Israeli Army Arrests Two Hamas Leaders in West Bank
Israeli Army Arrests Two Hamas Leaders in West Bank
16 February 2021