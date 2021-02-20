0
Saturday 20 February 2021 - 10:18

US Warns China Against Use Of Force At Sea

Story Code : 917344
US Warns China Against Use Of Force At Sea
The State Department voiced "concern" about new legislation enacted by China that authorizes its coast guard to use weapons against foreign ships that Beijing considers to be unlawfully entering its waters.

The text "strongly implies this law can be used to intimidate the PRC's maritime neighbors," State Department spokesman Ned Price said, referring to the People's Republic of China.

"We remind the PRC and all whose forces operate in the South China Sea that responsible maritime forces act with professionalism and restraint in the exercise of their authorities," Price told reporters.

"We are further concerned that China may invoke this new law to assert its unlawful maritime claims in the South China Sea."

Price said that President Joe Biden's administration was reaffirming a statement on the South China Sea issued in July by then secretary of state Mike Pompeo, known for his hawkish stance against Beijing.

In the statement, Pompeo declared that Beijing's claims to offshore resources across most of the South China Sea were "completely unlawful."

The United States has long rejected China's sweeping claims in the strategic waterway but Pompeo went further by explicitly backing the positions of Southeast Asian nations such as the Philippines and Vietnam rather than staying out of the disputes.

New Secretary of State Antony Blinken earlier voiced concern about the Chinese maritime law in a phone call with his Japanese counterpart, Toshimitsu Motegi.

Blinken at the time reaffirmed that the Senkaku islands in the East China Sea, also claimed by Beijing, which calls them the Diaoyu, and Taiwan, fell under a security treaty that commits the United States and Japan to each other's defense.
Comment


Featured Stories
Bibi: Equatorial Guinea to Move Embassy to Al-Quds
Bibi: Equatorial Guinea to Move Embassy to Al-Quds
Blackwater Founder Broke UN Arms Embargo by Arming Libya’s General Haftar
Blackwater Founder Broke UN Arms Embargo by Arming Libya’s General Haftar
20 February 2021
Morocco Suppressing Activists in Western Sahara After Deal with Israel
Morocco Suppressing Activists in Western Sahara After Deal with Israel
20 February 2021
US Says No Plan to Lift Sanctions before Potential Talks
US Says No Plan to Lift Sanctions before Potential Talks
20 February 2021
US Informed Israel Regime ahead of Iran Policy Announcement
US Informed Israel Regime ahead of Iran Policy Announcement
19 February 2021
NATO to Send Up to 3,500 More Troops to Iraq
NATO to Send Up to 3,500 More Troops to Iraq
19 February 2021
Ambassador: Siege, Famine Aggressors’ Weapon against Yemeni People
Ambassador: Siege, Famine Aggressors’ Weapon against Yemeni People
19 February 2021
Police, Protesters Clash for Third Night over Freedom of Speech in Spain
Police, Protesters Clash for Third Night over Freedom of Speech in Spain
19 February 2021
Israeli PM Finally Receives Much Coveted Call from Biden
Israeli PM Finally Receives Much Coveted Call from Biden
18 February 2021
ISIS Declares War on Yemeni Ansarullah
ISIS Declares War on Yemeni Ansarullah
18 February 2021
Covid Racism!! Latino, Black Americans See Lowest Vaccination Rates
Covid Racism!! Latino, Black Americans See Lowest Vaccination Rates
18 February 2021
Yemen: UK Arms Used by Persian Gulf Regimes Deadlier Than COVID-19
Yemen: UK Arms Used by Persian Gulf Regimes Deadlier Than COVID-19
18 February 2021
Hezbollah Warns Israeli Regime Not to Play with Fire
Hezbollah Warns Israeli Regime Not to Play with Fire
17 February 2021