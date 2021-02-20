0
Saturday 20 February 2021 - 10:21

Afghan Police: 3 Separate Kabul Explosions Kill 5, Wound 2

Story Code : 917346
Afghan Police: 3 Separate Kabul Explosions Kill 5, Wound 2
Kabul police spokesman Ferdaws Faramarz said the first two explosions took place 15 minutes apart and a third targeting a police vehicle took place two hours later, AP reported.

No group immediately claimed responsibility.

It wasn't immediately clear what caused the blasts. The majority of bomb attacks in the capital Kabul in recent months have been sticky bombs — explosive devices with magnets that are attached to vehicles and detonated by remote control or timer.

The second explosion targeted a car in a northwestern Kabul neighborhood in which national army soldiers were traveling, killing two soldiers. A civilian passerby was also killed.

The third explosion destroyed a police car in western Kabul killing two police officers. Meanwhile, the first blast targeted a civilian car wounding both travelers inside the vehicle.

Kabul police said investigations were underway.

Afghanistan has seen a nationwide spike in bombings, targeted killings and violence on the battlefield as peace negotiations in Qatar between the Taliban and the Afghan government have stalled.

The Daesh (ISIL or ISIS) terrorist group’s local affiliate has claimed responsibility for some of the attacks, but many go unclaimed, with the government putting the blame on the Taliban. The Taliban have denied responsibility for most of the attacks.
Related Stories
Saudi airstrikes in Yemen's Ibb kill 8, wound 28
Islam Times - Saudi airstrikes on Yemen’s southwestern Ibb Province have killed at least eight people and injured 28 others, medical sources say.
Comment


Featured Stories
Bibi: Equatorial Guinea to Move Embassy to Al-Quds
Bibi: Equatorial Guinea to Move Embassy to Al-Quds
Blackwater Founder Broke UN Arms Embargo by Arming Libya’s General Haftar
Blackwater Founder Broke UN Arms Embargo by Arming Libya’s General Haftar
20 February 2021
Morocco Suppressing Activists in Western Sahara After Deal with Israel
Morocco Suppressing Activists in Western Sahara After Deal with Israel
20 February 2021
US Says No Plan to Lift Sanctions before Potential Talks
US Says No Plan to Lift Sanctions before Potential Talks
20 February 2021
US Informed Israel Regime ahead of Iran Policy Announcement
US Informed Israel Regime ahead of Iran Policy Announcement
19 February 2021
NATO to Send Up to 3,500 More Troops to Iraq
NATO to Send Up to 3,500 More Troops to Iraq
19 February 2021
Ambassador: Siege, Famine Aggressors’ Weapon against Yemeni People
Ambassador: Siege, Famine Aggressors’ Weapon against Yemeni People
19 February 2021
Police, Protesters Clash for Third Night over Freedom of Speech in Spain
Police, Protesters Clash for Third Night over Freedom of Speech in Spain
19 February 2021
Israeli PM Finally Receives Much Coveted Call from Biden
Israeli PM Finally Receives Much Coveted Call from Biden
18 February 2021
ISIS Declares War on Yemeni Ansarullah
ISIS Declares War on Yemeni Ansarullah
18 February 2021
Covid Racism!! Latino, Black Americans See Lowest Vaccination Rates
Covid Racism!! Latino, Black Americans See Lowest Vaccination Rates
18 February 2021
Yemen: UK Arms Used by Persian Gulf Regimes Deadlier Than COVID-19
Yemen: UK Arms Used by Persian Gulf Regimes Deadlier Than COVID-19
18 February 2021
Hezbollah Warns Israeli Regime Not to Play with Fire
Hezbollah Warns Israeli Regime Not to Play with Fire
17 February 2021