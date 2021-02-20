Yemen’s Losses Top $20 bln Due to Saudi-led Piracy of Fuel Ships

Islam Times - The Yemen Petroleum Company confirmed that the direct and indirect economic losses incurred by Yemen as a result of maritime piracy on fuel ships during the year 2020, exceeded 20 billion dollars.

The Executive Director of the Petroleum Company, Engineer Ammar Al-Adrai, indicated during a protest stand by the company’s employees Friday, in Sanaa, that 26 million Yemenis are bearing the trouble due to the acts of maritime piracy by the forces of the US-Saudi aggression.He pointed out that the delay fines incurred by Yemen due to the seizure of oil derivative ships exceeded 28.5 million dollars, equivalent to 18 billion riyals, which is an additional cost to be borne by the citizen.Al-Adrai explained that the customs and tax revenues on the currently detained ships do not exceed six billion Riyals, and said that the US-Saudi aggression is draining the Yemeni people three times the customs duties on the basis of which the fuel ships were seized. He then held the forces of the aggression, led by US and the United Nations, fully responsible for what the situation in Yemen would lead to.Al-Adrai called upon the world’s freedom, jurists, activists and media professionals to stand by the Yemeni people and expose the forces of aggression, on top of which is the US, and its arbitrary and free piracy practices on fuel ships.He also called on the international community, the United Nations and international humanitarian organizations to bear responsibility for the acts of piracy on ships of oil derivatives practiced by the US-Saudi aggression in full view of the world.