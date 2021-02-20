0
Saturday 20 February 2021 - 11:32

Bibi: Equatorial Guinea to Move Embassy to Al-Quds

Story Code : 917362
Bibi: Equatorial Guinea to Move Embassy to Al-Quds
Netanyahu made the announcement following a telephone conversation held with Equatorial Guinea's President Teodoro Obiang Nguema Mbasogo.

In a statement released by the entity’s Prime Minister's Office, Netanyahu welcomed the decision to relocate the embassy to al-Quds and said the “Israeli” entity would continue to deepen its cooperation with Equatorial Guinea and other African countries.

Bibi also assured Mbasogo that the entity is committed to developing stronger trade relations and share its technical knowledge, especially in agriculture and irrigation.

Mbasogo, for his part, replied that "all of Africa welcomes ‘Israel’ with open arms."

Equatorial Guinean opened its embassy in Tel Aviv in 2019 but has yet to establish its own diplomatic mission in the central African nation.
Related Stories
Pro-Palestinian protesters gather for annual Quds Day rallies in Berlin
Islam Times - A few hundred people in Berlin took to the streets for rallies marking the International Quds Day on Saturday, June 1, in solidarity ...
