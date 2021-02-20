Bibi: Equatorial Guinea to Move Embassy to Al-Quds

Islam Times - The African nation of Equatorial Guinea will move its diplomatic mission in the “Israeli” entity to al-Quds [Jerusalem], “Israeli” Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced on Friday.

Netanyahu made the announcement following a telephone conversation held with Equatorial Guinea's President Teodoro Obiang Nguema Mbasogo.In a statement released by the entity’s Prime Minister's Office, Netanyahu welcomed the decision to relocate the embassy to al-Quds and said the “Israeli” entity would continue to deepen its cooperation with Equatorial Guinea and other African countries.Bibi also assured Mbasogo that the entity is committed to developing stronger trade relations and share its technical knowledge, especially in agriculture and irrigation.Mbasogo, for his part, replied that "all of Africa welcomes ‘Israel’ with open arms."Equatorial Guinean opened its embassy in Tel Aviv in 2019 but has yet to establish its own diplomatic mission in the central African nation.