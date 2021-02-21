0
Sunday 21 February 2021 - 09:19

Trump to Make First Post-US Presidency Speech at Right-Wing Conference

Story Code : 917555
Trump to Make First Post-US Presidency Speech at Right-Wing Conference
Trump is expected to speak about the future of the Republican Party and conservative movement, sources familiar with the plan say, the sources told NBC News.

The full lineup has not yet been announced and is subject to change.

The event would be Trump’s first extended, public, on-camera appearance since leaving office last month.

In recent weeks, Trump has continued to rage at top Republicans who push back against him, including Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell; Sen. John Thune, the No. 2 Republican in the Senate; and longtime GOP political operative Karl Rove, according to people familiar with the matter.

Trump spokesman Jason Miller responded to CNBC’s request for comment on the matter by emailing: “Fake news. We’re focused on winning back the House and Senate in 2022.”

The former president said he plans to back several primary contenders who support his “Make America Great Again” agenda.

Advisors have told Trump that Republican voters don’t want to see an all-out war in the GOP, according to his own strategists. Instead, voters would rather see Trump focus his attacks on Biden and top Democrats, advisors say.

Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., a defender of Trump in Congress, tweeted that Republicans will be rejected by the base of the party if they don’t embrace the former president’s agenda.

Meanwhile, though Trump avoided conviction at his second impeachment trial, he now faces several serious criminal and civil probes that could be harder to beat. At least one investigation carries the potential for Trump to be sent to jail if convicted. As of Jan. 20, he lost the protection from prosecution by holding the office of president.

“There’s a lot of balls up in the air in the potential criminal arena, and if I were Donald Trump, I would not be resting easy,” said Joseph Tacopina, a leading criminal defense attorney in New York City.

Trump spoke at CPAC several times during his presidency, often delivering some of his longest speeches, and used his remarks to energize his conservative base.

Organizers of the event last year were criticized for their Covid-19 screening precautions after a New Jersey man who attended CPAC tested positive for the coronavirus.

This year’s event will run from Thursday, Feb. 25 to Sunday Feb. 28. With Trump expected to close out the weekend’s events.
Comment


Featured Stories
Zarif Warns against Israel’s Insatiable Nuclear Ambitions
Zarif Warns against Israel’s Insatiable Nuclear Ambitions
Saudi Arabia Announces
Saudi Arabia Announces 'Aggressive' Plan to Spend $20bn on Domestic Arms
21 February 2021
Militants Preparing for Chemical Attack in Syria, Says Russian Military
Militants Preparing for Chemical Attack in Syria, Says Russian Military
21 February 2021
Moscow: West Cannot Solve Global Issues without Russia, China
Moscow: West Cannot Solve Global Issues without Russia, China
21 February 2021
Bibi: Equatorial Guinea to Move Embassy to Al-Quds
Bibi: Equatorial Guinea to Move Embassy to Al-Quds
20 February 2021
Blackwater Founder Broke UN Arms Embargo by Arming Libya’s General Haftar
Blackwater Founder Broke UN Arms Embargo by Arming Libya’s General Haftar
20 February 2021
Morocco Suppressing Activists in Western Sahara After Deal with Israel
Morocco Suppressing Activists in Western Sahara After Deal with Israel
20 February 2021
US Says No Plan to Lift Sanctions before Potential Talks
US Says No Plan to Lift Sanctions before Potential Talks
20 February 2021
US Informed Israel Regime ahead of Iran Policy Announcement
US Informed Israel Regime ahead of Iran Policy Announcement
19 February 2021
NATO to Send Up to 3,500 More Troops to Iraq
NATO to Send Up to 3,500 More Troops to Iraq
19 February 2021
Ambassador: Siege, Famine Aggressors’ Weapon against Yemeni People
Ambassador: Siege, Famine Aggressors’ Weapon against Yemeni People
19 February 2021
Police, Protesters Clash for Third Night over Freedom of Speech in Spain
Police, Protesters Clash for Third Night over Freedom of Speech in Spain
19 February 2021
Israeli PM Finally Receives Much Coveted Call from Biden
Israeli PM Finally Receives Much Coveted Call from Biden
18 February 2021