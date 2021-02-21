0
Sunday 21 February 2021 - 22:16

Saudi Officials Concerned over US Stance against Bin Salman

Story Code : 917646
Saudi Officials Concerned over US Stance against Bin Salman
Informed sources reported that high-ranking Saudi officials are struggling to find a solution for the possible US political action against crown prince Mohammed bin Salman.

Pressure from the US government has prompted the Saudi king to call on all officials and advisers in a meeting two days ago to find a way to reduce the White House's anger at the Saudi crown prince.

The source added that King Salman was outraged by the Biden administration's rhetoric towards Saudi Arabia and the US President's lack of contact with Mohammed bin Salman, noting that he called on his advisers to make contact with Washington in order to reduce tensions.

The Saudi king is also planning to pardon hundreds of imprisoned men and women before Ramadan to reduce tension between the two sides with regard to human rights cases in Saudi Arabia.

On the other hand, other sources in Saudi Arabia reported that King Salman has requested Joe Biden in a confidential letter not to release a secret report on the assassination of Jamal Khashoggi.
Comment


Featured Stories
Zarif Warns against Israel’s Insatiable Nuclear Ambitions
Zarif Warns against Israel’s Insatiable Nuclear Ambitions
Saudi Arabia Announces
Saudi Arabia Announces 'Aggressive' Plan to Spend $20bn on Domestic Arms
21 February 2021
Militants Preparing for Chemical Attack in Syria, Says Russian Military
Militants Preparing for Chemical Attack in Syria, Says Russian Military
21 February 2021
Moscow: West Cannot Solve Global Issues without Russia, China
Moscow: West Cannot Solve Global Issues without Russia, China
21 February 2021
Bibi: Equatorial Guinea to Move Embassy to Al-Quds
Bibi: Equatorial Guinea to Move Embassy to Al-Quds
20 February 2021
Blackwater Founder Broke UN Arms Embargo by Arming Libya’s General Haftar
Blackwater Founder Broke UN Arms Embargo by Arming Libya’s General Haftar
20 February 2021
Morocco Suppressing Activists in Western Sahara After Deal with Israel
Morocco Suppressing Activists in Western Sahara After Deal with Israel
20 February 2021
US Says No Plan to Lift Sanctions before Potential Talks
US Says No Plan to Lift Sanctions before Potential Talks
20 February 2021
US Informed Israel Regime ahead of Iran Policy Announcement
US Informed Israel Regime ahead of Iran Policy Announcement
19 February 2021
NATO to Send Up to 3,500 More Troops to Iraq
NATO to Send Up to 3,500 More Troops to Iraq
19 February 2021
Ambassador: Siege, Famine Aggressors’ Weapon against Yemeni People
Ambassador: Siege, Famine Aggressors’ Weapon against Yemeni People
19 February 2021
Police, Protesters Clash for Third Night over Freedom of Speech in Spain
Police, Protesters Clash for Third Night over Freedom of Speech in Spain
19 February 2021
Israeli PM Finally Receives Much Coveted Call from Biden
Israeli PM Finally Receives Much Coveted Call from Biden
18 February 2021