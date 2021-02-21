Saudi Officials Concerned over US Stance against Bin Salman

Islam Times - Sources reported that the Saudi king is deeply worried about the US government's stance against crown prince Mohammed bin Salman.

Informed sources reported that high-ranking Saudi officials are struggling to find a solution for the possible US political action against crown prince Mohammed bin Salman.Pressure from the US government has prompted the Saudi king to call on all officials and advisers in a meeting two days ago to find a way to reduce the White House's anger at the Saudi crown prince.The source added that King Salman was outraged by the Biden administration's rhetoric towards Saudi Arabia and the US President's lack of contact with Mohammed bin Salman, noting that he called on his advisers to make contact with Washington in order to reduce tensions.The Saudi king is also planning to pardon hundreds of imprisoned men and women before Ramadan to reduce tension between the two sides with regard to human rights cases in Saudi Arabia.On the other hand, other sources in Saudi Arabia reported that King Salman has requested Joe Biden in a confidential letter not to release a secret report on the assassination of Jamal Khashoggi.