Islam Times - The Nigerian Air Force confirmed reports about the crash of a military plane near the country's capital, adding that 7 people died as a result.

A King Air 350 plane crashed short of Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, the news portal Vanguard reported.According to Aviation Minister Hadi Sirika, the plane reported an engine failure right before the incident.Following the catastrophe, multiple videos, allegedly taken at the site of the crash were shared on social media.One of the videos depicts a major blaze at the site while firefighters try to put it out.