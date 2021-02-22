0
Monday 22 February 2021 - 07:23

Yemeni PM: Battle for Marib Part of Whole Yemen Liberation

Story Code : 917698
Yemeni PM: Battle for Marib Part of Whole Yemen Liberation
Bin Habtoor said in a statement to Yemeni al-Masirah network that the people of Marib wants to liberate it, pointing out that those who fight against the Army and Popular Committees are the Islah party, Daesh [the Arabic acronym for terrorist ‘ISIS/ISIL’ group] and al-Qaeda in favor of Saudi Arabia.

It is noteworthy that Daesh announced Friday that it is fighting the Yemeni Army and Popular Committees in Marib Governorate along with Saudi-led forces.

This is a clear indication that this criminal organization is fighting side by side with the ‘Islah’ for the external forces that launch aggression and impose a comprehensive siege on the Yemeni People under American cover and direct supervision.
