Yemeni PM: Battle for Marib Part of Whole Yemen Liberation

Islam Times - Head of Yemen’s National Salvation Government, Abdulaziz bin Habtoor, confirmed on Sunday that the battle for Marib is part of the main independence battle.

Bin Habtoor said in a statement to Yemeni al-Masirah network that the people of Marib wants to liberate it, pointing out that those who fight against the Army and Popular Committees are the Islah party, Daesh [the Arabic acronym for terrorist ‘ISIS/ISIL’ group] and al-Qaeda in favor of Saudi Arabia.It is noteworthy that Daesh announced Friday that it is fighting the Yemeni Army and Popular Committees in Marib Governorate along with Saudi-led forces.This is a clear indication that this criminal organization is fighting side by side with the ‘Islah’ for the external forces that launch aggression and impose a comprehensive siege on the Yemeni People under American cover and direct supervision.