Monday 22 February 2021 - 09:29

53 Abducted Hostages Released in Nigeria

The incident happened three days ahead of the widely known abduction of scores of students and staffers of the Government Science College in town Kagara of the Niger State, Xinhua reported.

Addressing journalists in Minna, the state capital, the governor stated that the bus passengers were released after "a series of dialogue, consultations and hard work".

"Out of the 53 released abductees, 20 are women, 24 men and nine children," noted Bello, adding that they will receive medical checkups and evaluation before reuniting with their families.

The governor also stated that efforts are still ongoing to rescue the college students, who were kidnapped by a group of unidentified gunmen following an attack on the school Wednesday.
