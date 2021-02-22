Iran’s Missile Power Non-negotiable: Assembly of Experts

Islam Times - Iran’s Assembly of Experts, a panel of clerics electing leader of the Islamic Revolution, stressed that the country’s defense and missile capabilities will never be subject to negotiations.

In a statement at the conclusion of its eighth annual meeting, held in Tehran on Monday, the 88-member Assembly of Experts emphasized that issues related to Iran’s defense and missile power are not negotiable at all.It also described renegotiations with the US on what has been already agreed upon as a “red line” of the Islamic Republic, stressing that all Iranian organizations stand united in safeguarding the country’s dignity and independence against hostile plots.Highlighting the failure of the US’ policy of cruel sanctions and maximum pressure on the Islamic Republic, the assembly said the Iranian nation’s resistance will remain unaffected, no matter whether or not the US rejoins the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action [JCPOA].The clerics described the US’ return to the JCPOA without a practical lifting of the anti-Iranian sanctions as not only lacking any benefits, but being detrimental too.The statement also called on people to attend the upcoming elections in June, hailing the polls as an arena for maximum participation of people in political and social decisions.The next presidential election in June 2021 will be held simultaneously with council and midterm parliamentary and Assembly of Experts elections.