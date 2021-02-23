0
Tuesday 23 February 2021 - 07:29

Hezbollah Laments Anis Al-Naqqash: A Resistance Fighter Who Defended the Palestinian Cause, Syria, All Free People

Story Code : 917883
Hezbollah Laments Anis Al-Naqqash: A Resistance Fighter Who Defended the Palestinian Cause, Syria, All Free People
Hezbollah announced the demise of prominent intellectual and researcher Anis al-Naqqash, the Head of Aman Network for Strategic Studies.

Hezbollah offered the warmest condolences to the family, friends, and lovers of Mr. al-Naqqash, who passed away due to contracting the Coronavirus pandemic. It also prayed for his peaceful rest next to the righteous martyrs.

Hezbollah further considered that the late was among the most important intellectuals and researches in our region, who presented a lot of important strategic researches and studies that represented and added value to the path of the inclusive confrontation with the Zionist enemy.

“The dear brother Mr. Anis al-Naqqash had spent long years of his life as a resistance fighter, struggler, and defender. He carried the Palestinian Cause in his heart and mind, motivating all the free people everywhere to stand up for Palestine and defend its oppressed people. He also strongly defended the honorable resistance in Lebanon, its political and Jihadi choices in different local and international platforms.”

The statement also noted that Mr. al-Naqqash supported the Islamic Republic of Iran against the blockade and the aggression, standing up for its just concepts and its eminent values. He also confronted the conspiracies that were plotted against the Arab Syria in the universal war that was waged against it by terrorist forces and its international and regional sponsors.
Related Stories
Kurdish Media Reveals Secret Cooperation between ISIL Terrorists, Turkish Army in Northern Syria
Islam Times - A Kurdish media outlet disclosed on Sunday that one of the notorious commanders of ISIL terrorist ...
Comment


Featured Stories
Iranian Spokesman: No Direct Talks with US on Any Matter
Iranian Spokesman: No Direct Talks with US on Any Matter
Libya’s Interior Minister Escapes Assassination Attempt
Libya’s Interior Minister Escapes Assassination Attempt
22 February 2021
Saudi Arabia Signs Deal with Lockheed Martin to Enhance Kingdom
Saudi Arabia Signs Deal with Lockheed Martin to Enhance Kingdom's Defense, Weapons Manufacturing Capabilities
22 February 2021
NYPD Officer’s Death Note Reveals FBI, Police Involvement Surrounding Malcolm X Assassination
NYPD Officer’s Death Note Reveals FBI, Police Involvement Surrounding Malcolm X Assassination
22 February 2021
Zarif Warns against Israel’s Insatiable Nuclear Ambitions
Zarif Warns against Israel’s Insatiable Nuclear Ambitions
21 February 2021
Saudi Arabia Announces
Saudi Arabia Announces 'Aggressive' Plan to Spend $20bn on Domestic Arms
21 February 2021
Militants Preparing for Chemical Attack in Syria, Says Russian Military
Militants Preparing for Chemical Attack in Syria, Says Russian Military
21 February 2021
Moscow: West Cannot Solve Global Issues without Russia, China
Moscow: West Cannot Solve Global Issues without Russia, China
21 February 2021
Bibi: Equatorial Guinea to Move Embassy to Al-Quds
Bibi: Equatorial Guinea to Move Embassy to Al-Quds
20 February 2021
Blackwater Founder Broke UN Arms Embargo by Arming Libya’s General Haftar
Blackwater Founder Broke UN Arms Embargo by Arming Libya’s General Haftar
20 February 2021
Morocco Suppressing Activists in Western Sahara After Deal with Israel
Morocco Suppressing Activists in Western Sahara After Deal with Israel
20 February 2021
US Says No Plan to Lift Sanctions before Potential Talks
US Says No Plan to Lift Sanctions before Potential Talks
20 February 2021
US Informed Israel Regime ahead of Iran Policy Announcement
US Informed Israel Regime ahead of Iran Policy Announcement
19 February 2021