Hezbollah Laments Anis Al-Naqqash: A Resistance Fighter Who Defended the Palestinian Cause, Syria, All Free People

Islam Times - Hezbollah Media Relations issued the following statement:

Hezbollah announced the demise of prominent intellectual and researcher Anis al-Naqqash, the Head of Aman Network for Strategic Studies.Hezbollah offered the warmest condolences to the family, friends, and lovers of Mr. al-Naqqash, who passed away due to contracting the Coronavirus pandemic. It also prayed for his peaceful rest next to the righteous martyrs.Hezbollah further considered that the late was among the most important intellectuals and researches in our region, who presented a lot of important strategic researches and studies that represented and added value to the path of the inclusive confrontation with the Zionist enemy.“The dear brother Mr. Anis al-Naqqash had spent long years of his life as a resistance fighter, struggler, and defender. He carried the Palestinian Cause in his heart and mind, motivating all the free people everywhere to stand up for Palestine and defend its oppressed people. He also strongly defended the honorable resistance in Lebanon, its political and Jihadi choices in different local and international platforms.”The statement also noted that Mr. al-Naqqash supported the Islamic Republic of Iran against the blockade and the aggression, standing up for its just concepts and its eminent values. He also confronted the conspiracies that were plotted against the Arab Syria in the universal war that was waged against it by terrorist forces and its international and regional sponsors.