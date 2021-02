Islam Times - An ‘Israeli’ occupation court said Monday it would start hearing witnesses in the corruption trial of Zionist Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on April 5.

Netanyahu, the first Zionist premier to be indicted in office, was formally charged last year over allegations of accepting improper gifts and seeking to trade regulatory favor with media moguls in exchange for positive coverage.The Zionist entity will hold a general election, its fourth in less than two years, on March 23.