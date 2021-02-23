0
Tuesday 23 February 2021 - 21:48

Trump Team Denies He Is Refusing to Share Stage with Pence, Insists They Have Spoken Since Capitol Riot

Story Code : 918035
Trump Team Denies He Is Refusing to Share Stage with Pence, Insists They Have Spoken Since Capitol Riot
Miller hit out at the media on Tuesday, sharing an article from the conservative news website Washington Examiner which mentions a “feud” between Trump and his former vice president.

“This story is patently false, and these ‘anonymously sourced’ attacks designed to create division are why people distrust the media,” Miller claimed.

“No such demand or request was ever made by President Trump, and in fact, President Trump and Vice President Pence had a great call last week!” he added.

Trump is expected to attend the Conservative Political Action Conference [CPAC] beginning on 25 February, where it will be known if he is the Republicans’ “presumptive 2024 nominee” for president.

It would be his first public appearance following his departure from the White House last month as the only US president to be impeached twice.

The relation between Trump and Pence has become a talking point ever since the 6 January riots at the US Capitol and the former vice president’s role in certifying the 2020 election results for Joe Biden.

Since the announcement of CPAC, speculations have been mounting if the two would again share the stage especially since the riots had put Pence and his family’s life in danger from angry pro-Trump rioters who opposed Biden’s certification.

On Monday, CNN cited sources familiar with the matter who claimed Trump will speak at the event while Pence has declined the invitation.

“As far as Trump is concerned, there is no way back for Pence, a source close to the president said. The source added that Trump did not want to share a stage with his former deputy,” Washington Examiner said in its report.

Miller said these “anonymously sourced attacks” are designed to create division and it is the reason why there is distrust among people for media.
Comment


Featured Stories
Moscow Disappointed by EU
Moscow Disappointed by EU's Move to Prepare New Sanctions
Iran Administration Embraces Leader’s Call for United Voice on Nuclear Decisions
Iran Administration Embraces Leader’s Call for United Voice on Nuclear Decisions
23 February 2021
HRW: UAE-Backed Mercenaries Tortured Yemeni Journalist
HRW: UAE-Backed Mercenaries Tortured Yemeni Journalist
23 February 2021
COVID-19 Vaccination Kicks Off in Blockaded Gaza
COVID-19 Vaccination Kicks Off in Blockaded Gaza
23 February 2021
Iranian Spokesman: No Direct Talks with US on Any Matter
Iranian Spokesman: No Direct Talks with US on Any Matter
22 February 2021
Libya’s Interior Minister Escapes Assassination Attempt
Libya’s Interior Minister Escapes Assassination Attempt
22 February 2021
Saudi Arabia Signs Deal with Lockheed Martin to Enhance Kingdom
Saudi Arabia Signs Deal with Lockheed Martin to Enhance Kingdom's Defense, Weapons Manufacturing Capabilities
22 February 2021
NYPD Officer’s Death Note Reveals FBI, Police Involvement Surrounding Malcolm X Assassination
NYPD Officer’s Death Note Reveals FBI, Police Involvement Surrounding Malcolm X Assassination
22 February 2021
Zarif Warns against Israel’s Insatiable Nuclear Ambitions
Zarif Warns against Israel’s Insatiable Nuclear Ambitions
21 February 2021
Saudi Arabia Announces
Saudi Arabia Announces 'Aggressive' Plan to Spend $20bn on Domestic Arms
21 February 2021
Militants Preparing for Chemical Attack in Syria, Says Russian Military
Militants Preparing for Chemical Attack in Syria, Says Russian Military
21 February 2021
Moscow: West Cannot Solve Global Issues without Russia, China
Moscow: West Cannot Solve Global Issues without Russia, China
21 February 2021
Bibi: Equatorial Guinea to Move Embassy to Al-Quds
Bibi: Equatorial Guinea to Move Embassy to Al-Quds
20 February 2021