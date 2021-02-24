Egyptian, Qatari Delegations Hold First Meeting since Gulf Row

Islam Times - Official delegations from Egypt and Qatar met in Kuwait on Tuesday for the first time since the end of the Gulf crisis, The Qatar News Agency [QNA] reported.

The meeting marks the first since the diplomatic crisis with the Gulf Cooperation Council [GCC] country started in 2017.In January, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Egypt signed the Al-Ula reconciliation agreement to restore diplomatic, trade and travel ties with Doha that were cut in 2017 over charges that Qatar supported terrorism, which it denies."The two sides welcomed measures each has taken since signing the al-Ula statement, as a step on the path of building confidence between the two fraternal countries," the statement said.Both sides "welcomed the measures taken by both countries after signing the Al-Ula statement as a step on the path of building confidence between the two brotherly countries," the statement added.They additionally discussed, "the necessary means and measures to be taken in order to enhance the march of joint work and bilateral relations between the two countries, and to achieve the aspirations of their peoples in terms of security, stability and development.