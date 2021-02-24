0
Wednesday 24 February 2021 - 09:19

Egyptian, Qatari Delegations Hold First Meeting since Gulf Row

Story Code : 918112
Egyptian, Qatari Delegations Hold First Meeting since Gulf Row
The meeting marks the first since the diplomatic crisis with the Gulf Cooperation Council [GCC] country started in 2017.

In January, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Egypt signed the Al-Ula reconciliation agreement to restore diplomatic, trade and travel ties with Doha that were cut in 2017 over charges that Qatar supported terrorism, which it denies.

"The two sides welcomed measures each has taken since signing the al-Ula statement, as a step on the path of building confidence between the two fraternal countries," the statement said.

Both sides "welcomed the measures taken by both countries after signing the Al-Ula statement as a step on the path of building confidence between the two brotherly countries," the statement added.

They additionally discussed, "the necessary means and measures to be taken in order to enhance the march of joint work and bilateral relations between the two countries, and to achieve the aspirations of their peoples in terms of security, stability and development.
Related Stories
Egyptian Court Orders Seizure of Assets of Morsi, 88 Muslim Brotherhood Members
Islam Times - An Egyptian court has ordered the confiscation of assets belonging to 89 leaders and members of the Muslim Brotherhood, including ...
Comment


Featured Stories
Biden ‘to Call Saudi King’ Before Release of Khashoggi Intelligence Report
Biden ‘to Call Saudi King’ Before Release of Khashoggi Intelligence Report
‘Israeli’ Elections: Anti-Netanyahu Bloc Maintains Majority, Poll Shows
‘Israeli’ Elections: Anti-Netanyahu Bloc Maintains Majority, Poll Shows
24 February 2021
Al-Qaeda, ISIS Using Marib as Launching Pad for Attacks on All Yemeni Regions: Officials
Al-Qaeda, ISIS Using Marib as Launching Pad for Attacks on All Yemeni Regions: Officials
24 February 2021
Algerian Students Hold Anti-Gov’t Protests
Algerian Students Hold Anti-Gov’t Protests
24 February 2021
Moscow Disappointed by EU
Moscow Disappointed by EU's Move to Prepare New Sanctions
23 February 2021
Iran Administration Embraces Leader’s Call for United Voice on Nuclear Decisions
Iran Administration Embraces Leader’s Call for United Voice on Nuclear Decisions
23 February 2021
HRW: UAE-Backed Mercenaries Tortured Yemeni Journalist
HRW: UAE-Backed Mercenaries Tortured Yemeni Journalist
23 February 2021
COVID-19 Vaccination Kicks Off in Blockaded Gaza
COVID-19 Vaccination Kicks Off in Blockaded Gaza
23 February 2021
Iranian Spokesman: No Direct Talks with US on Any Matter
Iranian Spokesman: No Direct Talks with US on Any Matter
22 February 2021
Libya’s Interior Minister Escapes Assassination Attempt
Libya’s Interior Minister Escapes Assassination Attempt
22 February 2021
Saudi Arabia Signs Deal with Lockheed Martin to Enhance Kingdom
Saudi Arabia Signs Deal with Lockheed Martin to Enhance Kingdom's Defense, Weapons Manufacturing Capabilities
22 February 2021
NYPD Officer’s Death Note Reveals FBI, Police Involvement Surrounding Malcolm X Assassination
NYPD Officer’s Death Note Reveals FBI, Police Involvement Surrounding Malcolm X Assassination
22 February 2021
Zarif Warns against Israel’s Insatiable Nuclear Ambitions
Zarif Warns against Israel’s Insatiable Nuclear Ambitions
21 February 2021