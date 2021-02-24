0
Wednesday 24 February 2021 - 11:08

UN: Violence in Western Ethiopia Forced 7,000 to Flee into Sudan

Story Code : 918133
UN: Violence in Western Ethiopia Forced 7,000 to Flee into Sudan
The United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) said on Tuesday that most of the asylum seekers who fled ethnic violence in the Metekel Zone of the Benishangul-Gumuz region were living among Sudanese host communities, presstv reported.

The refugee agency was working with local authorities in Sudan's Blue Nile Province to respond to the humanitarian needs of the newly-arrived refugees.

"The situation [in Metekel] has rapidly escalated in the past three months," Babar Baloch, the UNHCR spokesman, stated in the Swiss city of Geneva.

"The stories the refugees are bringing... they are fleeing attacks from their opponents," Baloch added.

According to the Ethiopian Human Rights Commission, more than 180 people were killed in separate massacres in Metekel in December 2020 and January. 

This came after members of the ethnic Gumuz community, the ethnic majority in the region, attacked the houses of ethnic Amhara, Oromo, and Shinasha tribes.

The rights group announced the Gumuz set the houses on fire and stabbed and shot residents.

Fighters from Amhara, the second most populous ethnic group in Ethiopia, have been accused by witnesses of carrying out atrocities along with Ethiopian and Eritrean forces in Ethiopia's Northern Tigray region

The bloodshed in the Metekel Zone is separate from the deadly conflict in Tigray, which has sent more than 61,000 Ethiopians into Sudan's provinces of al-Qadarif and Kassala since fighting erupted in November last year.

The new influx of refugees into Sudan comes amid tensions between Addis Ababa and Khartoum over a border dispute and the deadlocked talks over a massive dam Ethiopia is building on the Blue Nile.

Tensions between the two countries further escalated after the Ethiopian government launched a military campaign against rebels in Tigray last year.

Tensions have led to armed clashes between Sudanese and Ethiopian forces in recent months, with each sides accusing the other of instigating the violence. The two countries held talks in Khartoum in January to deescalate.

Sudan also demands that Ethiopia guarantee the complete re-demarcation of their mutual borders and return to negotiations as previously agreed upon.
Related Stories
UN Experts Urge Closure of Guantanamo Bay
Islam Times - A group of United Nations rights experts welcomed Tuesday US President Joe Biden’s stated goal to shutter the Guantanamo Bay prison, urging Washington to ensure crimes committed ...
Comment


Featured Stories
Biden ‘to Call Saudi King’ Before Release of Khashoggi Intelligence Report
Biden ‘to Call Saudi King’ Before Release of Khashoggi Intelligence Report
‘Israeli’ Elections: Anti-Netanyahu Bloc Maintains Majority, Poll Shows
‘Israeli’ Elections: Anti-Netanyahu Bloc Maintains Majority, Poll Shows
24 February 2021
Al-Qaeda, ISIS Using Marib as Launching Pad for Attacks on All Yemeni Regions: Officials
Al-Qaeda, ISIS Using Marib as Launching Pad for Attacks on All Yemeni Regions: Officials
24 February 2021
Algerian Students Hold Anti-Gov’t Protests
Algerian Students Hold Anti-Gov’t Protests
24 February 2021
Moscow Disappointed by EU
Moscow Disappointed by EU's Move to Prepare New Sanctions
23 February 2021
Iran Administration Embraces Leader’s Call for United Voice on Nuclear Decisions
Iran Administration Embraces Leader’s Call for United Voice on Nuclear Decisions
23 February 2021
HRW: UAE-Backed Mercenaries Tortured Yemeni Journalist
HRW: UAE-Backed Mercenaries Tortured Yemeni Journalist
23 February 2021
COVID-19 Vaccination Kicks Off in Blockaded Gaza
COVID-19 Vaccination Kicks Off in Blockaded Gaza
23 February 2021
Iranian Spokesman: No Direct Talks with US on Any Matter
Iranian Spokesman: No Direct Talks with US on Any Matter
22 February 2021
Libya’s Interior Minister Escapes Assassination Attempt
Libya’s Interior Minister Escapes Assassination Attempt
22 February 2021
Saudi Arabia Signs Deal with Lockheed Martin to Enhance Kingdom
Saudi Arabia Signs Deal with Lockheed Martin to Enhance Kingdom's Defense, Weapons Manufacturing Capabilities
22 February 2021
NYPD Officer’s Death Note Reveals FBI, Police Involvement Surrounding Malcolm X Assassination
NYPD Officer’s Death Note Reveals FBI, Police Involvement Surrounding Malcolm X Assassination
22 February 2021
Zarif Warns against Israel’s Insatiable Nuclear Ambitions
Zarif Warns against Israel’s Insatiable Nuclear Ambitions
21 February 2021