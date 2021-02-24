Iran Unveils New Home-developed Long-range Combat Drone

Islam Times - The range of Iran’s first wide-body combat drone has been extended to 3,000 kilometers, the Islamic Republic’s Air Force commander said.

Brigadier General Aziz Nasirzadeh on Wednesday visited a site manufacturing the advanced unmanned aircraft.He said Kaman-22 [Bow-22] is the first wide-body combat drone manufactured by local experts.Equipped with various combat, optical and electronic warfare systems, the new aircraft has a flight endurance of over 24 hours and a range of 3,000 kilometers, the commander said.Kaman-22 is utilized in a range of operations, such as patrol, reconnaissance, data gathering, imaging, and aerial combat with a payload of smart weapons.In January, the Iranian Army staged a war game and flew new military suicide drones that can conduct nonstop sorties to hit targets at a range of 4,000 km.Iranian military experts and technicians have in recent years made great headways in manufacturing a broad range of indigenous equipment, making the armed forces self-sufficient in the arms sphere.Iranian officials have repeatedly underscored that the country will not hesitate to strengthen its military capabilities, including its missile power, which are entirely meant for defense, and that Iran’s defense capabilities will never be subject to negotiations.