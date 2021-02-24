0
Wednesday 24 February 2021 - 21:25

The Non-stopping Saudi-‘Israeli’ Cozy Contacts

According to the report, Riyadh is concerned with the course that the Biden administration could take on the Islamic Republic.

It is also wary of a possible cooling in the ties with the US after Biden pledged to hold the kingdom accountable for its human rights violations.

Biden also suspended US sales to a number of countries, including Saudi Arabia, for further review and said the US would no longer support the Saudi-led offensive operations in the campaign against Yemen's Ansarullah revolutionaries.

The Zionist entity and Saudi Arabia claim to have a common threat in Iran and are both worried about its nuclear program, which could receive a boost if the US were to rejoin the 2015 accord, something the Biden team intends to do.

According to a Tuesday report by Axios, Biden intends to call Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz on Wednesday, which will be the first phone call between the two leaders after Biden's inauguration.

The call is expected to take place ahead of the release of a report on the assassination of Saudi dissident Jamal Khashoggi in Turkey in late 2018.

While the kingdom has blamed the hit on rogue security agents, other reports indicate that Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman had been implicated in the assassination.
