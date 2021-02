Islam Times - Spokesman of Iran’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs Saeed Khatibzadeh said on Wednesday that Prime Minister of the Zionist regime Benjamin Netanyahu is telling bigoted lies to conjure racist Iranophobia.

“Angry at losing his dupe in the WH, Netanyahu resorts to bigoted lies to conjure racist Iranophobia,” wrote Khatibzadeh in a Twitter message.“It must really hurt that his anti-Iran plots have come to naught yet again,” he added.“From saving Jews to opposing occupation, Iran has always fought oppressors. History doesn’t lie.”