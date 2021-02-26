0
Friday 26 February 2021 - 01:06

‘Israeli’ Expansion of Dimona Nuclear Site Threatens Global Security: Iran

Story Code : 918388
‘Israeli’ Expansion of Dimona Nuclear Site Threatens Global Security: Iran
Addressing the UN-sponsored Conference on Disarmament in Geneva, Esmail Baghaei Hamaneh said that the reported ‘Israeli’ attempts to expand facilitie that the occupation regime uses to build nuclear bombs are a big threat to regional and international peace and security.

He was reacting to newly-released satellite images, which have revealed that the ‘Israeli’ occupation regime — the sole possessor of nuclear arms in the Middle East — is conducting “significant” constructive activities at the Dimona nuclear facility.

Citing commercial satellite imagery of the facility, the International Panel on Fissile Material [IPFM], a group of independent nuclear experts from 17 countries, reported last week that “significant new construction” had been underway at the Dimona complex.

Dimona, which is widely believed to be key to the Zionist entity’s nuclear arms manufacturing program, was built with covert assistance from the French government and activated sometime between 1962–1964, according to reports.

Baghaei Hamaneh further said as a victim of weapons of mass destruction, which is still suffering from the pains caused by chemical weapons used by the regime of former Iraqi dictator Saddam Hussein against the country, Iran believes that the “complete and irreversible destruction” of such weapons by the countries possessing them would be the only way to guarantee that they will not be employed or used to threaten others.

He added that the United States and its Western allies should be held responsible for failure of the efforts to establish a Middle East free of weapons of mass destruction given their support for the Tel Aviv regime and equipping it with nuclear arms.

Turning a deaf ear to international calls for nuclear transparency, the Zionist regime has so far refused, with the US’s invariable support, to join the Non-Proliferation Treaty [NPT] that is aimed at preventing the spread of nuclear weapons.
Related Stories
JCPOA-phobia! ‘Israelis’, Saudis ‘Express Views’ on US Return to Iran Nuclear Deal
Islam Times - In yet another futile joint attempt to hurdle the growing Iranian might in defense and science, ‘Israeli’ and Saudi efforts met once ...
Comment


Featured Stories
Pentagon Says Russia Remains ‘Existential Threat’ to US, Europe
Pentagon Says Russia Remains ‘Existential Threat’ to US, Europe
Netanyahu Asks Biden to Keep US Sanctions on ICC
Netanyahu Asks Biden to Keep US Sanctions on ICC
25 February 2021
Nearly 140 NGOs Urge UNSC to Impose Arms Embargo on Myanmar
Nearly 140 NGOs Urge UNSC to Impose Arms Embargo on Myanmar
25 February 2021
Biden ‘to Call Saudi King’ Before Release of Khashoggi Intelligence Report
Biden ‘to Call Saudi King’ Before Release of Khashoggi Intelligence Report
24 February 2021
‘Israeli’ Elections: Anti-Netanyahu Bloc Maintains Majority, Poll Shows
‘Israeli’ Elections: Anti-Netanyahu Bloc Maintains Majority, Poll Shows
24 February 2021
Al-Qaeda, ISIS Using Marib as Launching Pad for Attacks on All Yemeni Regions: Officials
Al-Qaeda, ISIS Using Marib as Launching Pad for Attacks on All Yemeni Regions: Officials
24 February 2021
Algerian Students Hold Anti-Gov’t Protests
Algerian Students Hold Anti-Gov’t Protests
24 February 2021
Moscow Disappointed by EU
Moscow Disappointed by EU's Move to Prepare New Sanctions
23 February 2021
Iran Administration Embraces Leader’s Call for United Voice on Nuclear Decisions
Iran Administration Embraces Leader’s Call for United Voice on Nuclear Decisions
23 February 2021
HRW: UAE-Backed Mercenaries Tortured Yemeni Journalist
HRW: UAE-Backed Mercenaries Tortured Yemeni Journalist
23 February 2021
COVID-19 Vaccination Kicks Off in Blockaded Gaza
COVID-19 Vaccination Kicks Off in Blockaded Gaza
23 February 2021
Iranian Spokesman: No Direct Talks with US on Any Matter
Iranian Spokesman: No Direct Talks with US on Any Matter
22 February 2021
Libya’s Interior Minister Escapes Assassination Attempt
Libya’s Interior Minister Escapes Assassination Attempt
22 February 2021